Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
24.03.25
08:13 Uhr
2,075 Euro
-0,030
-1,43 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
24.03.2025 19:15 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Retirement of Non-Executive Director 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Retirement of Non-Executive Director 
24-March-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Retirement of Non-Executive Director 
 
Giles Davies to step down at the end of 2025 having served 10 years on the Board 
 
Dublin / London, 24 March 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that Giles Davies, 
who has served as a non-executive Director since the Company's IPO in 2015, has informed the Board of his intention to 
step down from his role as an independent, non-executive Director, on 31 December 2025. During his tenure and 
reflecting his professional background, Giles played a pivotal role in ensuring sustainability considerations were 
central to strategic discussions at Board level, supporting the development of Cairn's sustainability strategy, and 
culminating in his appointment as the Director responsible for Sustainability & Environmental Impact. 
John Reynolds, Chairman of Cairn said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Giles for his significant 
contribution to Cairn. It has been a privilege to serve with him on the Board since the Company's IPO in 2015. I know 
that the Board will continue to draw on Giles' knowledge over his final eight months as a Director and in particular in 
his role as Director responsible for Sustainability and Environmental Impact, an area for which he has consistently 
demonstrated a deep passion." 
Michael Stanley, Cairn CEO, said: "Giles has been a member of the Board since we founded and listed Cairn in 2015. He 
has played an important role in the development of the business to become one of the leading homebuilders in the Irish 
market. It has been an exciting 10 years and I am grateful to Giles for his insight and support over that period. I 
look forward to working with Giles for the remainder of 2025 and I wish him well following his retirement from the 
Board at the end of the year." 
 
- ENDS - 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit 
landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  379959 
EQS News ID:  2105474 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2105474&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 13:42 ET (17:42 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
