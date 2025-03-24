DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Retirement of Non-Executive Director 24-March-2025 / 17:42 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Retirement of Non-Executive Director Giles Davies to step down at the end of 2025 having served 10 years on the Board Dublin / London, 24 March 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), announces that Giles Davies, who has served as a non-executive Director since the Company's IPO in 2015, has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as an independent, non-executive Director, on 31 December 2025. During his tenure and reflecting his professional background, Giles played a pivotal role in ensuring sustainability considerations were central to strategic discussions at Board level, supporting the development of Cairn's sustainability strategy, and culminating in his appointment as the Director responsible for Sustainability & Environmental Impact. John Reynolds, Chairman of Cairn said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Giles for his significant contribution to Cairn. It has been a privilege to serve with him on the Board since the Company's IPO in 2015. I know that the Board will continue to draw on Giles' knowledge over his final eight months as a Director and in particular in his role as Director responsible for Sustainability and Environmental Impact, an area for which he has consistently demonstrated a deep passion." Michael Stanley, Cairn CEO, said: "Giles has been a member of the Board since we founded and listed Cairn in 2015. He has played an important role in the development of the business to become one of the leading homebuilders in the Irish market. It has been an exciting 10 years and I am grateful to Giles for his insight and support over that period. I look forward to working with Giles for the remainder of 2025 and I wish him well following his retirement from the Board at the end of the year." - ENDS - For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: BOA TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 379959 EQS News ID: 2105474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

