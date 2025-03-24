WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggested that swapping a regular snack for a handful of pecans could benefit cardiovascular health.Pecans are rich in antioxidants, monounsaturated fats, and fiber - nutrients known to support heart health by reducing the risk of heart disease.'Replacing typical snacks with pecans improved key risk factors for heart disease including blood cholesterol levels and diet quality,' said lead author Kristina Petersen, an associate professor of Nutritional Sciences at Penn State, said.'These results add to the evidence supporting the cardiovascular benefits of nuts and offer new insights into how adults can incorporate nuts into their diet'.The 12-week study involved 138 adults aged 25 to 70, all of whom had at least one risk factor for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, elevated blood sugar, or a high BMI. Participants were randomly divided into two groups - one group replaced their usual snacks with pecans, while the other maintained their regular diet.Those who consumed pecans experienced notable improvements in cholesterol markers linked to heart health compared to those who did not. They also saw a 17 percent increase in overall diet quality, based on adherence to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.'The improved diet quality among pecan snackers, including a higher percentage of calories from polyunsaturated fats and increased fiber and polyphenols, likely also contributed to the observed cholesterol improvements, particularly the LDL-lowering effects,' Petersen said.However, participants in the pecan group gained an average of 1.5 pounds, likely due to the nut's calorie density, around 200 calories per ounce. There is also a possibility that some participants did not entirely eliminate unhealthy snacks, as instructed.Researchers concluded that incorporating pecans into a daily diet could help improve cholesterol levels and overall diet quality, particularly for individuals at risk of metabolic syndrome.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX