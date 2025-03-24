UBS announced today that six financial advisors in the firm's Pacific Desert Market, which includes parts of Southern California as well as Arizona and Hawaii, have been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for 2025. The UBS advisors named to the list include three advisors in Arizona: Steven Schultz, Stockton Schultz, and Brad Howell; two in Honolulu: Matt Megorden and Daniel Shiu; and Braydon Hamilton in La Jolla, CA. They are ranked nationally and by state in the listing.

"These advisors maintain deep industry knowledge and sincere passion for helping clients pursue their financial goals through custom-tailored financial advice," said Justin Frame, Pacific Desert Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "They deserve this outstanding Barron's recognition for their professionalism and commitment to providing unparalleled client service. On behalf of our entire team, congratulations to each of them."

Matt Megorden, CFP®, CIMA®, Private Wealth Advisor in the UBS Honolulu office, is ranked #2 in Hawaii; this is his sixth year in a row being recognized on the Barron's list. Matt has built a successful business largely focused on high-net-worth entrepreneurs, as well as executives in the technology sector. He supports clients by organizing and managing finance and investment-related matters now and into the future. Every family is different, and Matt leverages UBS's resources to meet his clients' unique needs as their lives and families evolve.

Dan Shiu, CFP®, ChFC®, CRPS®, CEPA®, is Market Director for UBS in Hawaii and leads the Hawaii Ascendant Wealth Consultants UBS team in Honolulu. His experienced perspective and understanding of the complex opportunities and challenges that come at each stage of the business life cycle allow him to provide a consultative role with business owners. He advises them to strategically utilize profits to consistently invest and achieve long term goals. Although Dan has received recognition previously on Forbes lists, this is his first year on the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list, and he is ranked at #5 in Hawaii.

Steven Schultz, ranked #2 in Arizona, and Stockton Schultz, ranked #20 in Arizona, comprise a father/son team leading the Schultz Group for UBS. This is Stockton's second appearance on the Barron's list, and Steven's tenth. Both are advisors in the firm's Phoenix office and have been recognized many times as industry leaders. Steven has been a financial advisor since 1981 and a portfolio manager since 2000, focused on helping clients with aspirations including education funding and structures for charitable giving. Stockton has more than 15 years of experience in wealth management, and advises clients through complex market cycles and pivotal life stages. Both are committed to delivering professional investment management and building personal relationships with clients.

Brad Howell, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, also based in the Phoenix office, ranks #24 in Arizona on the Barron's top 1200 list, up 2 spots over last year. With over 22 years of industry experience, Brad is one of a small number of UBS Financial Advisors who have earned the designation of Managing Director-Wealth Management. He provides financial services and highly personalized wealth management advice, covering comprehensive financial planning for individuals, families, and companies with over $2 million in investable assets.

Braydon Hamilton, CFP®, CIMA®, is a Private Wealth Advisor in UBS's La Jolla office and has been named to the Barron's lists in 2023, 2024, and 2025, in addition to appearing multiple times on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list (2020-2024). As a Certified Financial Planner and Certified Investment Management Analyst, Braydon possesses strengths in financial planning and equity portfolio analysis. His 20+ years of experience, along with post-graduate work at the Wharton School of Business, enable him to assess a wide range of investment options to help clients build diversified portfolios customized to each of their unique financial plans.

The Barron's 2025 Top 1200 Financial Advisors rankings are based on data provided by around 7,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. The rankings are based on a variety of factors, including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

For the full list and further information, please visit: www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors.

