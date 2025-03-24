Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (NEX: CHY.H) (the "Company") reports that it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Increased Private Placement") from C$50,000 to C$250,000 total gross proceeds. The Increased Private Placement will consist of up to 5,000,000 shares at a price of C$0.05 per share. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing of the Increased Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

