Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2025) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY.H) (the "Company") closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), at a purchase price of $0.05 each for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with closing of the Private Placement, 800,000 Common Shares were issued to an Insider of the Corporation (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). The participation of the Insider in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the Private Placement is not more $2,500,000 and the fact the Company is not listed on a specified market set out in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "intend", "may", "will", "expect", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to the principal uses of the proceeds of the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The material facts and assumptions include the intended use of proceeds remaining in the best interests of the Company. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

