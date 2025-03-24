Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, today announced that Scott MacFabe has been named Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, while continuing his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. MacFabe succeeds Mr. Ian Mor Macdonald who continues to be Chair of the Audit Committee.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Ian for his outstanding service as Chair of the Board. I am deeply honoured to accept this appointment, and I look forward to continuing to lead BluMetric in my dual role as Chair and CEO as we capitalize on growth opportunities," said Scott MacFabe.

Mr. MacFabe has served as CEO and a Director of BluMetric since March 2018. Additional details regarding his expertise and background can be found in the Company's management information circular dated February 3, 2025, a copy of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is also pleased to announce the shareholders approved an amended and restated stock option agreement at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on March 19, 2025. The amended and restated stock option increases the number of options available for grant under the plan from 4,500,000 to 5,500,000, representing approximately 14.9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company. The amended and restated stock option plan is subject to TSX-V approval.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

