HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on January 23-24, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.At the meeting, the central bank raised its short-term interest rate to the highest in 17 years, aiming for a price stability target of 2.0 percent amidst rising wages. BoJ policy board members raised the overnight call rate to around 0.5 percent from 0.25 percent - marking the highest since the global financial crisis in 2008.Taiwan will provide February figures for industrial production; in January, production was up 5.07 percent on year.Hong Kong will see February data for imports, exports and trade balance; in January, imports were up 0.5 percent on month and exports rose 0.1 percent for a trade surplus of HKD2.1 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX