Tesla's stock experienced a remarkable recovery on Monday, jumping 11.9% in its most significant single-day gain since November. This surge comes amid a broader market upswing, with the Dow Jones Industrial rising 1.4% to 42,583 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.3%. The impressive rally marks a significant turnaround for Tesla, which had been struggling with declining sales in recent weeks. Market analysts attribute this positive momentum to renewed investor confidence despite ongoing challenges. The recovery is particularly noteworthy as it occurs despite speculation about potential negative impacts from CEO Elon Musk's political positions and concerns about an aging model lineup. The stock's performance aligns with broader gains across the technology sector, suggesting a possible shift in market sentiment.

FBI Investigates Violence Against Tesla

Parallel to the stock rally, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the bureau has launched an investigation into a concerning increase in violent actions targeting Tesla. Describing these incidents as "domestic terrorism," Patel announced that the FBI has implemented additional measures to address these threats and coordinate appropriate responses. The FBI has committed to pursuing those responsible for these acts, promising that perpetrators will face legal consequences. Despite these security concerns, investors appear undeterred, as evidenced by the stock's robust performance. The investigation comes amid other challenges facing the electric vehicle manufacturer, including recent regulatory scrutiny.

