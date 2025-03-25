SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics' co-Chief Executive Officer, Han Jong-Hee, passed away at the age of 63 due to cardiac arrest. Han played a vital role in leading the consumer electronics and mobile devices division of the company. As of now, no decision has been made regarding his successor, according to several media reports.In an internal note circulated to its employees, Samsung Electronics reportedly announced JH Han's death and said, 'We pray for the peace of the deceased who devoted 37 years to the company. The deceased led the global TV business to be number one and did their utmost as the head of the set division and the DA division amidst challenging domestic and international circumstances.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX