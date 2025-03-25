Anzeige
Ascom Holding AG: Invitation to Ascom Annual General Meeting 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen

Please find enclosed the invitation to the Ascom Annual General Meeting 2025.

This will take place on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 2 p.m.
The venue is the Theater Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, 6300 Zug.

Further details on the meeting and the agenda can be found in the official invitation enclosed.

Yours sincerely
Ascom Holding AG

Attachment

  • Ascom_Invitation_AGM_2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d028f78-1f26-4cd4-b8e3-7b2764ef3c23)

