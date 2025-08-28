Ascom Holding AG: Ascom and AvaSure partner in AI-powered virtual nursing solutions for North America

Baar, Switzerland, August 28, 2025



Ascom, a leading provider of clinical workflow and mobile communication solutions, and AvaSure, a leader in AI-powered virtual care, have signed a multi-year Interoperability Partner Agreement to integrate AvaSure's Virtual Care Platform with Ascom's Healthcare Platform suite and Myco devices. This collaboration will enable hospitals to streamline communication, enhance care team coordination, and deliver safer, more efficient patient care.



According to survey data, 74% of acute care hospital leaders indicate that virtual nursing plays a significant role in influencing key hospital metrics1. When considering metrics for the success of virtual care programs, several can be favorably impacted through integration with the Ascom Healthcare Platform.

The AvaSure platform delivers AI-powered virtual care solutions, including virtual nursing, virtual observation, and virtual visits, that help hospitals reduce costs, improve patient outcomes, and increase care team efficiency. Its AI-augmented capabilities, such as ambient monitoring for falls, operational and patient safety monitoring, and a virtual care assistant, further enhance clinical workflows. Supported by experienced care experts and built to meet enterprise IT standards, AvaSure's proven solutions are trusted by more than 1,100 hospitals with over 5,000 deployments worldwide.



"Healthcare leaders are looking for integrated, intelligent solutions that improve care delivery without adding complexity," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "Our partnership with Ascom is a strategic step toward building a more connected care environment where virtual care, communication, and clinical workflows seamlessly support frontline staff and elevate patient outcomes."

"Integration between AvaSure's and Ascom's healthcare platforms allows near real-time virtual monitoring alerts from AvaSure to be routed through Ascom's clinical workflow engine and sent to the appropriate caregiver(s) with contextual relevance and actionable data," said Tobias Stanelle, Managing Director, Ascom Americas. "This interoperability facilitates care collaboration between virtual and in-person clinical staff, which leads to better informed decision making, improved response times, staff satisfaction, and patient outcomes."



The partnership allows both companies to address the increasing demand in healthcare for integrated, vendor-neutral systems that connect clinical communication and monitoring technologies. The Ascom-AvaSure integration is available to mutual customers and can be implemented as part of broader alarm management or virtual care initiatives.

