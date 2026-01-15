Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204
Frankfurt
14.01.26 | 08:08
3,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 07:10 Uhr
Ascom Holding AG: Ascom preliminary results 2025

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Baar (Switzerland), 15 January 2026


Based on preliminary unaudited figures, Ascom reports for fiscal year 2025 net revenue of CHF 292.1 million, which is an increase of around 3.8% at constant currencies, and an EBITDA margin of around 11.5% to 12.0%.

Ascom generated net revenue of CHF 292.1 million for fiscal year 2025 (2024: CHF 286.7 million), which reflects an increase of around 3.8% at constant currencies. At actual currencies, the generated revenue represents an increase of 1.9% compared to the previous year, based on preliminary unaudited figures.

Revenue development in constant currencies showed an increase in all three regions. The best performance was achieved in the Region USA & Canada, with a revenue growth of 7.3%. The performance of this region was supported by one very large order, delivered in December, which contributed to growth and profitability. Region South grew by 4.5%, especially in Germany, Italy, and Central and Eastern Europe. Region North increased the net revenue by 1.5%, compared to 2024, driven by the key markets Norway and Sweden.

Incoming orders amounted to CHF 311.1 million (2024: CHF 307.4 million), representing an increase of 3.2% at constant currencies and of 1.2% at actual currencies. The order backlog stood at CHF 310.7 million as of year-end 2025 (31.12.2024: CHF 301.5 million).

Ascom expects to achieve for fiscal year 2025 an EBITDA margin of around 11.5% to 12.0% (2024: 7.4%). This increase is mainly explained by the increased revenue, the continued operational improvements, as well as the above-mentioned order in the USA.

In line with the higher EBITDA margin, the 2025 Group profit is expected to increase significantly to a low double-digit million amount in CHF (2024: CHF 3.7 million).

Ascom continues to have a solid balance sheet with a net cash position of CHF 29.6 million as of year-end 2025 (31.12.2024: CHF 18.6 million) and an equity ratio of around 40%.

Annual Media Conference 2026
The full details of the financial statements and the 2025 Annual Report, including the dividend proposal and 2026 guidance, will be published on 9 March 2026.

Attachment

  • Ascom_MediaRelease_PreliminaryResults_150126_en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce9000b5-c8cb-4ffb-a7bc-7f4e61658727)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
