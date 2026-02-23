Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Antimon vor dem Durchbruch? 50 Mio. Bewertung trifft Milliarden-Fantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Stuttgart
23.02.26 | 09:31
5,510 Euro
+0,36 % +0,020
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4605,51009:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 09:22 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascom Holding AG: Invitation: Ascom 2025 Full-Year Results Conference for analysts and investors

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to the 2025 Full-Year Results Conference of Ascom Holding AG, which will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. to approx. 11:00 a.m. CET
Location: METROPOL, Fraumünsterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Metropol Location & Contact
Room: Big Hall (ground floor)

Registration: group.communications@ascom.com
We kindly ask you to submit your registration by Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

A live audio webcast with synchronized slides, including questions and answers, will be available on: Webcast Link.

Ascom will publish the media release on March 9, 2026, at 06:30 a.m. CET.

Following the media conference, the speakers will be available for a short interview upon request.

We are looking forward to your participation.

Best regards,
Kalina Scott
Chief Financial Officer

Attachment

  • Ascom_Invitation_2025 FullYear_Results_Conference

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.