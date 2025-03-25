MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Annual Results 2024

MCH Group Annual Results 2024

Return to Profitability through Growth and Increased Efficiency



MCH Group made meaningful progress in implementing its strategic priorities in 2024 while effectively navigating ongoing challenges. By strengthening its core business areas and enhancing operational efficiency and cost control, the Group significantly improved its operating margin and recorded a net profit for the first time since 2016.

The financial performance in 2024 is the result of both growth and disciplined cost management. Operating income increased by 10.3% year-on-year to CHF 435.7 million, reflecting positive developments in all businesses. EBITDA reached CHF 34.5 million, a significant improvement from CHF 12.3 million in 2023. As a result, MCH Group returned to net profitability for the first time since 2016, recording a net profit of CHF 3 million. This financial turnaround was supported by CHF 3.6 million in one-off items that were not directly related to operational business performance.

Key Financial Figures at a Glance

(Figures for the 2023 financial year in parentheses)

Operating income: CHF 435.7 million (CHF 394.0 million)

EBITDA: CHF 34.5 million (CHF 12.3 million)

Net profit: CHF 3.0 million (CHF -12.8 million)

Each of our three divisions - Art Basel, Exhibitions & Events, and Live Marketing Solutions (LMS) - played a crucial role in the progress.

Art Basel further strengthened its global position, with the success of its inaugural edition in Paris in the Grand Palais, strong Hong Kong edition, and flagship fairs in Basel and Miami Beach continuing to perform well.

Exhibitions & Events division remained a key pillar, hosting major international events in Basel and Zurich.

LMS saw growth particularly in the USA and the Middle East, with targeted efficiency measures.

Andrea Zappia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MCH Group: «This milestone was made possible through a clear strategic plan, the commitment of our leadership team, and the continued trust of our shareholders and partners. In particular, we appreciate the steadfast support of our anchor shareholders, Lupa Systems Ltd. and the Canton of Basel-Stadt, whose confidence has been crucial to our journey - and will remain essential as we shape the next phase of MCH Group's development.»

Florian Faber, Group CEO of MCH Group: «Our return to profitability in 2024 marks a pivotal moment for MCH Group, reaffirming the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives. While this achievement reflects our progress, we recognize that our work is far from done. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our employees, whose dedication has been instrumental in reaching this milestone, and to our clients, whose trust and collaboration has driven our positive development.»

Outlook for 2025: Focus on Growth and Sustainable Profitability

2025 will be a year of execution. Through strategic and long-term investments, MCH Group will continue its transformation, striking a balanced approach between financial discipline and growth -both in Basel and internationally. With a strong focus on cost management and innovation, the Group is confident that these measures will help it navigate market complexities while unlocking new growth opportunities. As part of its commitment to operational efficiency and financial transparency, supporting more agile decision-making and long-term value creation, MCH Group will refine the legal structure of its entities, without any impact on employees.

About MCH Group

MCH Group, headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), is a globally active experience marketing company with a comprehensive network of services for global clients. Its core business includes unique community platforms such as the Art Basel shows in Basel, Hong Kong, Paris, and Miami Beach, as well as major national exhibitions such as Swissbau and Giardina. The Live Marketing Solutions division, with the brands MCH Global, MC2, and Expomobilia, offers individual experience marketing solutions from strategy to creation and implementation. MCH Group also operates the Basel Exhibition and Congress Center and Messe Zürich. The company employs over 800 people, around half of them in Switzerland and the USA. In the 2024 financial year, the group generated consolidated sales of CHF 435.7 Mio. Million.

