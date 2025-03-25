EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Full-year 2024 results: improved profitability and strong cash generation in the second half

Press release

Paris, 25 March 2025 at 8h

Exail Technologies performed well at all levels in 2024. All the objectives set at the beginning of the year were met or exceeded. Against a backdrop of favorable market trends, particularly in the defense sector, the group's teams demonstrated their execution mastery in a high-growth environment. The company had a good first half of 2024 in a context of high commercial activity. This dynamism materialized in the figures for the second half of 2024. During this second part of the year, Exail Technologies saw a strong increase in all its indicators compared to the same semester last year:

Record order intake : +57% compared to the second half of 2023

: +57% compared to the second half of 2023 Strong revenue growth : +25%

: +25% Significant improvement in current EBITDA: +37%, improving the margin by +2 points

+37%, improving the margin by +2 points Operating cash flow: €69 million, bringing the total for the year to a new record of €91 million

€69 million, bringing the total for the year to a new record of €91 million Significant debt reduction, with the net debt ratio excluding ICG / current EBITDA falling below 2x

Evolution of order intake since the acquisition of iXblue1

2021: €218m

2022: €285m

2023: €324m

2024: €451 m +39%

Income statement for the year and the second half of 2024

The consolidated accounts presented above were approved by the Board of Directors, which met on March 24, 2025. The accounts have been reviewed by the auditors, and their reports are being issued. The financial statements are available in the appendix to this press release.

Year 2024 2nd half 2024 (in millions of euros) FY 2024 FY 2023

restated Variation

% H2 2024 H2 2023

restated Variation

% Order intake 451 324 +39% 289 184 +57% Backlog at the end of the period 708 630 +12% 708 630 +12% Revenues 373 323 +16% 210 169 +25% Current EBITDA 2 74 65 +13% 43 32 +37% Current EBITDA margin (%) 20% 20% +0 pts 21% 19% +2 pts Income from ordinary activities 2 46 40 +14% 29 19 +49% Other elements of operating income -27 -33 -16% -14 -13 +8% Operating income 18 7 +149% 14 6 +139% Financial income and expenses -27 -28 -4% -14 -16 -12% Taxes 4 3 n.a 1 2 n.a Net income from discontinued activities - 31 n.a - - n.a Consolidated net income -5 14 n.a 1 -8 n.a

2 Current EBITDA: operating income before net depreciation and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangibles recognized at fair value, and other operating income and expenses.

Income from ordinary activities: operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangibles recognized at fair value, and other operating income and expenses

€373 million in Revenue in 2024

Exail Technologies posted remarkable performance in 2024 in terms of orders and revenue generation. The year was particularly dynamic commercially, with €451 million in orders, an increase of nearly 40% compared to the previous year. 60% of these orders are related to the defense sector.

A dedicated press release on 2024 revenue and orders was published on February 19, 2025 (link to the dedicated press release).

€74 million of current EBITDA

The group's profitability improved significantly during 2024 after a period of disruptions, particularly due to a very high level of responses to calls for tenders. Thus, the group's current EBITDA margin reached 21% in the second half of 2024, an improvement of +2 points compared to the same semester of the previous year. This improvement mainly comes from the Navigation & Maritime robotics segment.

Income from ordinary activities by segment [3]

(in millions of euros) 2024 2023 Var

€m Variation

% Navigation

& Maritime robotics Revenues 289 246 43 +18% Current EBITDA 61 53 8 +15% Current EBITDA margin (%) 21% 22% - -0,6 pts Income form ordinary activities 44 39 5 13% Advanced technologies Revenues 97 85 12 +15% Current EBITDA 15 14 1 +7% Current EBITDA margin (%) 16% 17% - -1,1 pts Income form ordinary activities 11 10 2 16%

Operating income

Depreciation and provisions amounted to €28 million in 2024, bringing operating income to €46 million.

Other elements of operating income amounted to -€27 million, mostly non-cash. They include €18 million in amortization of assets recognized at fair value under IFRS 3R, €4.7 million related to employee incentive and retention plans, and €4.5 million in restructuring costs.

As a result, the group's operating income amounted to €18 million, an increase compared to last year.

Cost of net financial debt: €27 million , half of which is non-cash

The net financial debt cost recorded is €27 million, of which only €14.5 million in bank interest payments generated a cash outflow. This part is down 2% compared to last year due to debt reduction and interest rate variations. The balance of the financial expense is related to ICG bonds, whose interest is capitalized and therefore has no cash impact.

Overall, the net result is -€4.5 million.

Operating Cash Flow Generation: €91 million in 2024

Exail Technologies generated €91 million in operating cash flow in 2024, an increase of €36 million compared to last year. Working capital requirements (WCR) contributed positively by €27 million. This good level of collections is the result of efforts made over several quarters on negotiating customer payment terms, cash management, and meeting delivery milestones.

Financial debt: €145 million in net debt at end-2024

The group's adjusted net debt, excluding ICG bonds[4], decreased significantly in 2024. It stood at €145 million at the end of December 2024, down by approximately €80 million compared to the estimated debt at the time of the acquisition of iXblue in September 2022.

The debt reduction is even more notable in terms of the adjusted net debt / current EBITDA ratio, which fell below 2x.

Change in the ratio of net debt excluding ICG bonds to current EBITDA since the end of 2022

End 2022: 3.0x

End 2023: 2.7x

End 2024: 1.97x

Perspectives

A contract worth several hundred million euros for drone systems

At the beginning of 2025, following an international tender launched several years ago, a leading navy decided to entrust Exail Technologies with the supply of several autonomous drone systems for mine countermeasures. This major success reinforces the group's strategy and development choices made over the past 10 years (read the dedicated press release). This program will be transformative for Exail in terms of size and positioning to win other upcoming programs worldwide. As soon as this order is booked, the group's backlog will exceed the one billion euro mark.

Supportive trends for the group's defense markets

Defense spending is increasing significantly in Europe in a rearmament context. Defense investment spending (equipment purchases and R&D) increased by +42% in 2024 to reach €102 billion[5]. This amount could potentially double by 2030 and exceed €200 billion under the Readiness 2030 plan presented by the European Commission and due to the desire of many countries to strengthen the European defense industry. The European Defense Strategy White Paper 2030, published on March 19, 2025, presents promising themes for the company:

Drones, including surface and underwater drones, are listed among the 7 priority areas: "Drones are an essential capability"

including surface and underwater drones, are listed among the 7 priority areas: "Drones are an essential capability" European preference: "By 2030, at least 50% of member states' defense budgets should be spent on purchases from European suppliers.»[6]

Support for SMEs and mid-sized companies: "EU-level instruments should prioritize and massively increase support for SMEs."

"EU-level instruments should prioritize and massively increase support for SMEs." Acceleration of R&D and innovation efforts: "In the context of a substantial increase in defense spending, a larger share must be invested in defense research, development, and technology."

Exail Technologies, as a European high-tech mid-sized company, can contribute to strengthening a strong and sovereign European defense industry. In the context of strong support for the European defense technology and industrial base, the group aims to position itself as a European leader and one of the world's top players in its maritime navigation and drone systems activities. It can notably participate in efforts to increase production capacities to deliver its growing backlog and meet new demands from European players.

Potentially significant new markets in the medium-term

With its expertise in autonomous robotics, navigation, and mastery of critical sensors in the marine environment, Exail is positioning itself today in emerging applications, especially Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

MDA encompasses missions of monitoring, mapping, and protecting sensitive maritime areas. The use of drone fleets provides major operational advantages for collecting data and detecting potential threats on the surface or underwater. Operated from a control center on land, they constitute an efficient and cost-effective solution for carrying out these missions compared to conventional manned vessels.

To meet these MDA applications, the best-positioned companies today are those that master shallow water drone systems (<300 meters), such as those for mine countermeasures, and the integration of critical sensors for data acquisition, such as sonars, navigation, and acoustic positioning systems. Exail Technologies is one of the few players in Europe and worldwide with the spectrum of skills to address these challenges. The company is also participating in several exercises with different navies testing these concepts:

In France, the French Navy took control of the Drix in March 2025 and integrated it into the Dragoon Fury 25 exercises to explore use cases for operational deployment.

Exail is also participating in the US Navy's Task Force 59 in the Middle East, which aims to establish a permanent fleet of drones to enhance maritime security.

Exail also participated in the REPMUS exercises organized by NATO (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Unmanned Systems) for the same purpose.

Surface drones, particularly the DriX, offer major advantages for addressing MDA challenges with drone fleets. Their strengths lie in their ability to remain at sea for long periods and the superior quality of acoustic measurements due to the drone's optimized shape and design for data collection. They constitute an effective and scalable solution for covering large areas compared to conventional means.

Another promising related market concerns the monitoring of critical underwater infrastructure, such as communication cables and energy installations. Exail is one of the few companies offering a range of drones capable of operating at depths from 300 meters to 6,000 meters, based on its existing drones developed for mine countermeasures. The group also masters the underwater navigation and communication systems necessary for these advanced applications. Exail won its first contract this year with the French Navy for a deep-sea drone and supplies equipment to numerous players worldwide aiming to deploy fleets of underwater drones.

Finally, in the field of positioning navigation systems, land defense applications represent significant development potential for the coming years. The market size is substantial, with a fleet of over 20,000 land defense vehicles in Europe alone today. This market is expected to grow significantly due to:

the strengthening of European armed forces,

the increased use of inertial navigation systems in previously unequipped vehicle types,

the increase in the number of onboard sensors, with stabilization and precision needs.

Ambitions strengthened by the group's successes and market developments

Three years ago, when acquiring iXblue, Exail Technologies communicated indications of its medium-term development trajectory. Since then, several elements have strengthened the group's prospects:

The increase in defense spending, with a share allocated to autonomous solutions;

The larger-than-expected size of the mine countermeasures market;

The growing demand of naval and land forces to rely on GPS-independent positioning solutions, particularly inertial navigation systems.

Among the objectives set, Exail Technologies aimed to win a second contract for drone systems worth several hundred million euros, which would consolidate its dominant position in this market and establish it as the leader for subsequent tenders. This objective was achieved in early 2025. The ramp-up of this new contract, which will span four years from its entry into force, allows Exail Technologies to confirm its goal of achieving a 25% current EBITDA margin.

Objectives 2025

Building on its commercial successes in 2024, an order backlog of €708 million at the end of 2024, and the major commercial success of early 2025, Exail Technologies is confident in its ability to maintain sustained growth in the coming years.

For 2025, Exail Technologies aims for double-digit revenue growth and current EBITDA growth higher than revenue growth.

Upcoming financial communications:

16 April 2025: activity of the 1 st quarter 2025

quarter 2025 22 June 2025: General meeting

23 July 2025: activity of the 2nd quarter 2025

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high-tech navigation systems and autonomous robotics with vertical integration across its operations. The group offers complex systems including drones, navigation equipment, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics sectors. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments. The company generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

www.exail-technologies.com

APPENDIX

Definitions of alternative performance indicators

Current EBITDA : operating income before net depreciation and provisions, share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangibles recognized at fair value, and other operating income and expenses.

Income from ordinary activities: operating income before share-based payment expenses, amortization of intangibles recognized at fair value, and other operating income and expenses.

Self-financing capacity: Cash flow generated by the activity before changes in working capital and after neutralizing the cost of net financial debt and taxes.

Adjusted Net Debt: Net debt excluding lease liabilities resulting from the application of IFRS 16 and including the value of treasury stock.

Income statement 2024

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023[7] REVENUES 162 625 154 259 Capitalized production 12 450 10 666 Inventories and work in progress 13 227 5 697 Other income from operations 11 599 9 884 Purchases and external charges (93 646) (78 043) Personnel expenses (74 452) (66 860) Share-based payments (1 908) (1 764) Tax and duties (13 377) (12 659) Depreciation, amortization, and provision (net of reversals) 473 (389) Amortisation of intangible assets at fair value 16 992 20 790 Other operating income and expenses - - Other items in operating income (13 188) (19 524) operating income 3 804 1 266 Interest on gross debt (13 091) (11 717) Interest on cash and cash equivalents 141 88 NET BORROWING COST (a) (12 949) (11 629) Other financial income (b) 393 187 Other financial expense (c) (58) (371) FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (D=A+B+C) (12 615) (11 813) Income tax 3 661 1 168 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (5 149) (9 378) Net income from discontinued operations - 31 365 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (5 149) 21 987 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS (3 705) 22 945 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (1 445) (958) Average number of shares 17 008 518 17 066 447

Balance sheet - Assets

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023[8] NON-CURRENT ASSETS 518 906 514 303 Goodwill 145 755 145 085 Other intangible assets 271 005 275 739 Property, plant and equipment 50 753 44 693 Rights of use 38 125 36 914 Other financial assets 11 391 9 739 Deferred tax assets 134 90 Other non-current assets 1 744 2 043 CURRENT ASSETS 312 714 294 521 Inventories, net 78 820 72 913 Trade receivables, net 64 285 63 295 Contract assets 63 151 75 134 Other current assets 30 914 25 429 Current tax assets 22 471 26 440 Other current financial assets 2 796 5 772 Cash and cash equivalents 50 277 25 538 Assets held for sale - - TOTAL ASSETS 831 620 808 824

Balance sheet - liabilities

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023[9] SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (GROUP SHARE) 119 925 129 495 Minority interests 84 138 85 058 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 377 182 369 515 Long-term provisions 6 402 6 433 Long-term borrowings - due after more than one year 269 173 263 573 Rent payable - due after more than one year 32 422 32 110 Deferred tax liabilities 39 250 46 190 Commitments to purchase minority interests 26 276 17 978 Other non-current liabilities 3 659 3 232 CURRENT LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES 250 375 224 755 Short-term provisions 7 720 7 277 Long-term debt - current portion 39 024 36 015 Rent payable - current portion 8 075 7 212 Other current financial liabilities 2 927 4 248 Trade payables 49 292 58 476 Contract liabilities 61 418 39 706 Other current liabilities 81 711 71 165 Current tax liabilities 208 655 Liabilities held for sale - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 831 620 808 824

Cash-flow statement

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023[10] NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (4 532) (17 706) Calculated income and expenses 48 039 48 876 Gains and losses on disposals (700) 3 461 Share of profit of associates Share of profit of associates - - CASH FLOW (before neutralisation of net borrowing costs and tax) 42 807 34 632 Net borrowing costs 27 379 26 928 Tax (4 352) (3 105) CASH FLOW (after neutralisation of net borrowing costs and tax) 65 835 58 454 Tax paid (1 840) (3 963) Change in working capital requirements working capital 27 406 1 158 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (A) 91 401 55 649 Investing activities Disbursements/acquisitions of intangible assets (20 091) (22 451) Disbursements/acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (14 612) (9 360) Receipts/disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 776 4 600 Financial investments net of disposals (406) 3 523 Net cash/acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and disposals of subsidiaries (2 071) 27 310 NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (36 404) 3 622 Financing activities Capital increases or contributions 1 425 2 093 Dividends paid (366) (128) Other capital transactions (2 355) (27 437) Proceeds from borrowings 33 003 664 Repayments of borrowings (37 738) (44 578) Repayments of lease liabilities (8 219) (7 207) Cost of net debt paid (14 553) (14 861) Other cash flows (1 589) (986) NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) (30 391) (92 441) CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (D= A+B+C) 24 605 (33 170) Cash flow from discontinued operations - (7 521) Impact of changes in exchange rates 93 (48) CASH AT OPENING 25 538 58 756 Cash flow from discontinued operations 24 605 (33 170) CASH AT CLOSING - - Cash flow from discontinued operations 50 236 25 538

Segment reporting - 2024 financial year

(in thousands of euros) Navigation and maritime robotics Advanced technologies Structure IFRS 16

& IFRS 2 Elim. Consolidated Backlog, beginning of period - - - - - 630 268 Backlog, end of period - - - - - 708 392 Sales 289 004 97 332 1 132 - (14 407) 373 062 Current EBITDA 60 722 15 195 (1 231) 8 541 (9 408) 73 820 % of sales 21,0 % 15,6 % n/a n/a n/a 19,8 % Amortisation and provisions, net of reversals (16 336) (3 747) (65) (8 156) - (28 304) Operating income 44 386 11 448 (1 297) 385 (9 408) 45 515 % of sales 15,4 % 11,8 % n/a n/a n/a 12,2 % Restructuring costs (1 057) (3 417) - - - (4 475) Acquisition/divestment costs (12) - - - - (12) Other - - 31 - - 31 Total other operating items (1 069) (3 417) 31 - - (4 456) Share-based payments - - - (4 662) - (4 662) Amortisation of intangible assets recognised at fair value on acquisition (16 123) (2 200) - - - (18 323) Operating income 27 194 5 831 (1 266) (4 277) (9 408) 18 074 % of sales 9,4 % 6,0 % n/a n/a n/a 4,8 %

Segment reporting - 2024 financial year

(in thousands of euros) Navigation and maritime robotics Advanced technologies Structure IFRS 16

& IFRS 2 Elim. Consolidated Backlog, beginning of period - - - - - 628 304 Backlog, end of period - - - - - 630 268 Sales 245 547 84 997 1 356 - (9 080) 322 820 Current EBITDA 52 944 14 196 (1 841) 7 372 (7 611) 65 061 % of sales 21,6 % 16,7 % n/a n/a n/a 20,2 % Amortisation and provisions, net of reversals (13 639) (4 325) (83) (7 075) - (25 122) Operating profit 39 305 9 872 (1 923) 297 (7 611) 39 939 % of sales 16,0 % 11,6 % n/a n/a n/a 12,4 % Restructuring costs (184) (71) - - - (255) Acquisition/divestment costs (587) (227) - - - (814) Fair value of PRODWAYS GROUP shares distributed - - (4 673) - - (4 673) Other - (164) (17) - - (181) Total other operating items (771) (462) (4 690) - - (5 923) Share-based payments - - - (8 448) - (8 448) Amortisation of intangible assets recognised at fair value on acquisition (16 123) (2 200) - - - (18 323) Operating profit 22 411 7 210 (6 613) (8 151) (7 611) 7 245 % of sales 9,1 % 8,5 % n/a n/a n/a 2,2 %

