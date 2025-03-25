Implantica's RefluxStop' garners strong interest at SAGES

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStop for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces that RefluxStop attracted significant attention and discussion at the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Annual Meeting earlier this month in Long Beach, California.

SAGES is the preeminent society for GI surgeons with the goal to innovate, educate, and collaborate to improve patient care. Over 1,500 of the top experts from the US and beyond gathered in Long Beach for the annual meeting last week.

Independent surgeons from Switzerland and Austria shared their real-world experience with RefluxStop and clinical outcomes in three presentations and a poster. These exciting educational sessions were filled with lively discussion as the strong outcomes data from Europe were presented, and the unique mechanism of action of RefluxStop was discussed with interest and excitement.

Founder and CEO of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "I am grateful for the immense interest from the US surgeons in the RefluxStop procedure. Over 1,200 GERD patients have been treated in Europe with the RefluxStop procedure, now available in over 40 top-tier centers across Europe. We are eagerly waiting to bring this procedure to US patients, pending FDA approval."

Dr. Forsell goes on to say, "We are very pleased to see the excellent 5-year long-term clinical outcomes of the RefluxStop therapy, presented at the 2025 SAGES meeting. As a surgeon myself, I understand the intense drive among these top surgeons to improve patient care and offer patients the best possible outcomes. The enthusiasm for RefluxStop at the SAGES meeting is a testament to the urgent need for innovation in the surgical treatment of GERD. We are privileged to work together with world-leading experts from the US and Europe to change the paradigm for the surgical treatment of GERD for years to come."

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

