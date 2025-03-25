LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher (KGF.L) reported fiscal 2024/25 statutory pre-tax profit of 307 million pounds, compared to 475 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 9.9 pence compared to 18.0 pence. Adjusted pre-tax profit was 528 million pounds, down 7.0%. Adjusted earnings per share was 20.4 pence compared to 21.6 pence.For the year ended 31 January 2025, sales were 12.78 billion pounds compared to 12.98 billion pounds, prior year. Total sales were down 0.8% and like-for-like, down 1.7%.The Group expects fiscal 25/26 adjusted profit before tax of approximately 480 million pounds to 540 million pounds.The Board has proposed a final dividend per share of 8.60 pence. Taken alongside the interim dividend already paid of 3.80 pence, this results in a proposed total dividend per share of 12.40 pence in respect of fiscal 24/25.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX