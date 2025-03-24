NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eToro Group Ltd ("eToro") today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. eToro has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ETOR." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the offering.Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS and Citigroup are acting as lead managing bookrunners. Deutsche Bank Securities, BofA Securities, Cantor, Citizens JMP, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Mizuho, and TD Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity, Moelis & Company, Needham & Company, Rothschild & Co and Susquehanna Financial Group are acting as co-managers.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this proposed offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, and Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388 or by email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, and UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com.A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.About eToroeToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers users to invest, share and learn. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. eToro believes there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So eToro has created a collaborative investment community designed to provide users with the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. On eToro, users can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how they invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors.ContactsMedia: PR@etoro.comInvestors: investors@etoro.com

