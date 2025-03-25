ChangAn Automobile: ChangAn Drives Innovation and Brand Development in Europe, "In Europe, For Europe," Shaping the Future of the Global Market

MUNICH, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, has cemented its future in the European market with its recent official entry. Implementing its "Vast Ocean Plan" that transforms the Company from a product exporter to a technical standards leader, ChangAn is committed to investing, innovating, and cooperating in Europe to build a sustainable local development system.

As part of its European journey, ChangAn is focusing on three key areas to foster long-term growth:

Co-creating with users: Eight new models will be introduced in Europe over the next three years, each tailored to meet diverse customer needs. Following the launch of the DEEPAL S07, the DEEPAL S05 will debut in the second half of 2025.

Co-building with the industry: By the end of 2025, ChangAn aims to grow its network from around 100 dealerships in 10 European countries to over 1,000 by 2030. The Company will also establish its first European parts centre in the Netherlands, serving as a central hub for dealer and service networks. Strategic MOUs have already been signed with industry leaders KUHNE+NAGEL and Allianz Partners.

Fulfilling social responsibility: With a "dual carbon" goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2027 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, ChangAn will continue to collaborate with partners across Europe to advance biodiversity, clean energy use, and air quality improvement.

ChangAn is driving innovation through three key strategies: the Shangri-La Mission for new energy vehicles, the Dubhe Plan 2.0 for intelligent mobility, and the Vast Ocean Plan for global outreach, building a future-oriented technological foundation.

Under Dubhe 2.0, ChangAn will exclusively develop intelligent vehicles, launching 35 digital models by 2026. The Company is integrating AI across R&D, production, and services while advancing next-gen battery technology.

Shangri-La's GOLDEN SHIELD system offers 87Ah standard cells and industry-leading insulation, with mass production of solid-state batteries (>400Wh/kg) by 2030. Its BlueCore 2.0 powertrain features PREV technology, a high-efficiency 800V platform, and 163 patents. The Vast Ocean Plan aims for $10 billion in international investment, 1.2 million overseas sales, and 10,000 employees globally by 2030.

ChangAn views Europe as a strategic hub, not just as a market entrant but as a long-term partner committed to local value creation. By investing in smart electric technology and advancing sustainable development goals, the Company aims to drive innovation and collaborate with the European market to shape the future of smart, green mobility.

"To lead sustainable mobility and benefit human life is our mission. In Chinese culture, the more you share, the more you gain. That translates into our business strategy here: In Europe, for Europe," stated Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile. "Together with our European and global partners, ChangAn is committed to delivering the iconic design, intelligent technologies and care-free services. Together, we're driving innovation for a better future."

About ChangAn Automobile

ChangAn is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company with an international design team of over 915 experts from 31 countries, diverse brands such as CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, AVATR, and joint ventures ChangAn Ford, ChangAn Mazda and JMC. ChangAn Automobile has a strong product breadth and diversity that includes passenger vehicles, pick-ups, and light commercial vehicles. With stronger capabilities and industrial upgrading driven by technology innovation, ChangAn Automobile is committed to sustainable mobility innovation on the road to becoming a world-class auto brand.

