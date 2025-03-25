Anzeige
LisenTech: LISEN Introduces the 69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger at Amazon

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LISEN, a global leader in automotive accessory innovation, has been dedicated for 13 years to integrating cutting-edge technology into everyday driving scenarios. Lisen Amazon now globally launches a series of retractable cable car chargers represented by the 69W 4-in-1 retractable car charger. The standout advantage of this series lies in its multiple USB ports and retractable cables, transforming car interiors from cluttered chaos to elegant driving spaces.

LISEN 69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger

Leading the collection is the 69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger, a compact (5.9 x 2.64 x 1.38 inches) yet powerful charging solution. Equipped with dual USB ports and dual retractable cables, it can simultaneously charge up to four devices, ensuring fast power delivery while maintaining a tidy and organized car interior. Its 180° rotatable plug design allows for flexible adaptation to various car spaces, ensuring convenient and efficient charging. Built with flame-retardant ABS materials and Recyclable Aluminum Alloy, it delivers a safe and stable charging experience, supported by a car cigarette lighter adapter for reliable performance every time.

The 69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger is now available on Amazon.com at amazon big spring sale price of £16.99. For more information on the retractable car charger series, visit Lisen.Store.

For more international shipping and pricing:
Germany: https://is.gd/8C5ABt
Italy: https://is.gd/U9H27q
Spain: https://is.gd/dDmwsZ
France: https://is.gd/ED3d11

69W 4-in-1 Retractable Car Charger Specifications:

  • Total Wattage: 69W
  • Input: 12-24VDC
  • USB-C Cable Output: 5V 3A or 9V 3A or 12V 2.5A
  • Lightning Cable Output: 5V 2.4A
  • USB-A Port Output: 5V 2.4A
  • USB-C Port Output: 5V 3A
  • Material Composition: Aluminum Alloy + PC + ABS
  • Compliance Certifications: CE | RoHS | FCC | UL | RCM
  • Temperature Tolerance: Operating Temp: 0°C to +45°C

About LISEN
As a pioneer in mobile accessories, LISEN has championed the idea that car chargers should adapt to human behavior, not the other way around. The brand consistently combines advanced technology with practical functionality to create products that enhance everyday convenience. Find out more about LISEN at www.lisen.com.

Mediakit: Instagram/ Tiktok/ Facebook/ Youtube
CONTACT: LisenMedia, LisenTech@gmail.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648343/LISEN_69W_4_in_1_Retractable_Car_Charger.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lisen-introduces-the-69w-4-in-1-retractable-car-charger-at-amazon-302409377.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
