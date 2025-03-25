LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G.BARR plc (BAG.L), a producer of soft drinks, Tuesday reported higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2024, and lifted its dividend.Regarding the outlook, the company said it entered the new 2025/26 financial year in a strong position and current trading is in line with expectations.A.G. BARR continues to expect to deliver another year of revenue growth and margin improvement.Euan Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer, said, '2024/25 was a successful year for the Company.... Looking forward, we have a refreshed strategy centred on growth and are committed to our long-term financial targets. I am confident that successful execution of our plans will see another year of positive progress towards our long-term goals.'Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend for the period of 13.76p. The full-year dividend would be 16.86p per share, up 12 percent from last year's 15.05p per share.Subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM in May, the final dividend will be paid to holders of ordinary shares on the register as of May 9.In fiscal 2024, profit before tax grew 3.7 percent to 53.2 million pounds from 51.3 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 35.43 pence, up from 34.24 pence last year.Adjusted profit before tax was 58.5 million pounds, compared to 50.5 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 39.77 pence, compared to 33.88 pence last year.Revenue for the year grew 5.1 percent to 420.4 million pounds from prior year's 400.0 million pounds, driven by strong growth in Soft Drinks, up 6.4 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX