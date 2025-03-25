TOKYO, Mar 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) as a Nadeshiko Brand 2025 as a listed company excelling in the promotion of women in the workplace. This marks Eisai's second consecutive inclusion on the list.The Nadeshiko Brand initiative aims to introduce certain Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)-listed enterprises that are outstanding in terms of encouraging women's empowerment in the workplace as attractive stocks to investors who place emphasis on improving corporate value in the medium- and long-term, thereby further raising investors' interest in such enterprises and accelerating the initiatives of outstanding enterprises. The initiative has been co-conducted by METI and TSE since FY2012.Eisai's Articles of Incorporation defines employees as one of the major stakeholders and specifies that Eisai endeavors to "respecting human rights and diversity," "providing full opportunities for growth in support of self-fulfillment," and "creating an employee-friendly environment" in addition to "ensuring stable employment". In line with this, Eisai has formulated an "Integrated HR Strategy" and been implementing human resource policies with the pillars of "well-being including employee health", "diverse workstyle", "employee growth", and "organizational and business growth", that ensure both individuals and the organization grow together. DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) is placed at the core of all human resource policies, and Eisai has been promoting women's empowerment as a first step in promoting DE&I in Japan.In 2021, Eisai formulated a 10-year plan, named "Eisai Diversity & Inclusion 2021," which includes targets for the ratio of women in management positions and the rate of men taking paternity and childcare leave, as well as action plans to achieve these targets.Eisai is planning and promoting specific and effective measures tailored to the circumstances of each office. Since 2023, Eisai has been publishing the "Human Capital Report" that focuses on its human capital initiatives and KPI linked to its human resource strategies. Furthermore, placing its corporate concept human health care (hhc), which is deeply ingrained in Eisai Group employees, at the heart of DE&I promotion, Eisai has formulated a new global slogan "We see difference, we see potential" in March 2024, and has been working on activities to raise awareness and promote DE&I throughout the Group.Eisai is seeking to provide impact to various stakeholders by delivering new value to patients and the people in the daily living domain through the activities of our employees who are the only stakeholders that can directly contribute to our hhc corporate concept.*For further details on Eisai's human capital strategy, including DE&I promotion, can be found in the annual Value Creation Report, and on the Sustainability page of the corporate website.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.