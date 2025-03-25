LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway Plc. (BWY.L) Tuesday announced a 19.9 percent increase in pre-tax profit for the first six months, while revenue for the period grew by 12.3 percent from the same period last year.The Newcastle upon Tyne, England-based home-builder reported pre-tax profit of 140.8 million pounds, compared to 117.4 million pounds a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings 84.6 pence, up from 70.6 pence in the previous year.Revenue for the first half climbed to 1.429 billion pounds, from 1.273 billion a year ago. Housing completions were 4577, up from 4,092 last year.Looking ahead, the group expects to deliver 8500 homes in the full year.The interim dividend for the period increased to 21.0 pence per share from 16.0 pence last year.The company said it holds 95,506 plots, compared to the prior year land bank plots of 94,492.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX