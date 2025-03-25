Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Welcomes Rahul Dravid as Cultural Ambassador

ISELIN, N.J., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading IT services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce Rahul Dravid, the cricketing icon and former Indian captain, as its cultural ambassador. Rahul Dravid, famously known as "The Wall," embodies qualities such as perseverance, integrity, and quiet leadership-values that resonate deeply with Hexaware's employee-driven culture. By bringing Rahul Dravid on board, Hexaware focuses on creating opportunities to inspire and engage employees through meaningful interactions that promote growth and a shared sense of purpose.

"We are excited to welcome Rahul Dravid to the Hexaware family," said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware. "Rahul's talent, humility, discipline, and ability to thrive under pressure reflect the qualities we believe in as an organization. This partnership is a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and shared growth."

Vinod Chandran, COO, Hexaware, added, "Rahul Dravid is an inspiration not just for his illustrious achievements on the field but also for his ability to lead with trust and determination. His involvement will energize our teams and remind us of the power of collaboration and tenacity."

As a cultural ambassador, Rahul Dravid will connect with Hexaware employees worldwide through a series of events highlighting his leadership approach and working together under pressure. These sessions aim to inspire teams to embrace challenges, strengthen bonds, and celebrate their efforts.

"I am delighted to partner with Hexaware, a company that values its people and their growth," said Rahul Dravid. "I look forward to engaging with Hexaware's talented teams and sharing experiences that inspire individuals to aim higher and achieve together."

This collaboration reinforces Hexaware's commitment to creating a positive and empowering work environment. By welcoming Rahul Dravid into its fold, Hexaware underlines the importance of shared values, teamwork, and a people-first outlook.

