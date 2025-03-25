Trina Solar's National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology says that its new perovskite-polysilicon tandem module has achieved 808 W of peak power output in TÜV SÜD testing. Trina Solar's National Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology said its newly developed perovskite-polysilicon tandem module achieved a peak power output of 808 W in testing conducted by TÜV SÜD. The module, built on a 210 mm silicon wafer and covering 3. 1 m², is the first industrial-standard PV module globally to surpass 800 W, the manufacturer said, without providing further details. China National Petroleum ...

