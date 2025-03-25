Vantage as a Platinum Partner of AIESEC FHN in Vietnam

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage reflects on its collaboration with AIESEC FHN, a partnership that focused on supporting youth leadership development in Vietnam. Through this initiative, Vantage contributed to leadership development, strategic thinking, and career growth, helping to shape the next generation of industry leaders.

AIESEC is a non-political, independent, and non-profit organization run entirely by young people. With a mission to develop leadership potential through cultural exchange programs, teamwork experiences, and professional training, AIESEC has become a vital force in shaping the future of young professionals worldwide.

By partnering with AIESEC FHN, Vantage aligned itself with a global initiative that nurtures innovation, leadership, and strategic growth, offering Vietnamese youth valuable opportunities to learn, engage, and develop essential skills.

Through this partnership, Vantage supported two major AIESEC initiatives that provided young professionals with industry knowledge, leadership training, and hands-on experiences.

1.The A Program: Product Management Essentials

This was an intensive Product Management course organized by AIESEC Vietnam. With Vantage's support, the program offered:

Comprehensive training sessions covering fundamental to advanced concepts in Product Management.

Hands-on experience solving real-world product cases, helping participants develop practical problem-solving skills.

A mentorship series connecting students with experienced professionals from the industry, offering valuable insights into career growth and industry's best practices.

2.Mini Leadership Conference

This event was part of AIESEC's broader Leadership Conference series, in collaboration with AIESEC Vietnam (FHN Branch) and the Diplomatic Culture Club - Foreign Trade University, Hanoi. It was designed to:

Enhance leadership capabilities among young professionals, preparing them for real-world challenges.

Equip participants with essential workplace skills that are highly sought after by employers.

By supporting education, leadership, and career development, Vantage continues to invest in shaping the next generation of business leaders. This partnership with AIESEC was part of Vantage's broader mission to create meaningful opportunities for young professionals.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts on this partnership:

"At Vantage, we recognize the importance of empowering the next generation in building a strong and innovative future. Our collaboration with AIESEC FHN has provided valuable opportunities to nurture young talent and equip them with the skills, insights, and leadership opportunities essential for navigating today's evolving professional landscape. We are pleased to contribute to initiatives that support creativity, strategic thinking, and career development, and we look forward to seeing these emerging professionals shape the industries of tomorrow."

Vantage remains committed to supporting youth development and fostering the leaders of the future through its ongoing partnerships and initiatives.

For more information about AIESEC FHN and its programs, please visit their official website.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a financial services provider that offers clients access to trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) across a variety of financial products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage provides a trading platform that allows clients to access a range of trading instruments.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649133/Vantage_a_Platinum_Partner_AIESEC_FHN_Vietnam.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649134/Vantage_a_Platinum_Partner_AIESEC_FHN_Vietnam_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649135/Vantage_a_Platinum_Partner_AIESEC_FHN_Vietnam_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-as-a-platinum-partner-of-aiesec-fhn-in-vietnam-302410443.html