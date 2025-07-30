Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CAN7 | ISIN: US3205171057 | Ticker-Symbol: FT2
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 10:09
19,100 Euro
-0,52 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10019,40011:20
19,10019,40010:10
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 22:27 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Horizon Corporation: First Horizon Announces Results of its 2025 Company-Run Stress Test

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) ("First Horizon" or "the Company") announced today its 2025 company-run capital stress test results. The 2025 test showed that, under hypothetical severe economic and business downturns, First Horizon would maintain capital ratios well above regulatory-required minimums. These internally generated results, which utilized the 2025 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Severely Adverse Scenario published by the Federal Reserve on February 5, 2025, reflect continued strong risk discipline.

"Our 2025 capital stress test results reflect the resilience of our diversified business model, prudent risk management, and strong capital position," said Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski. "Our minimum Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.7% is well above the required regulatory minimum of 4.5% and represents approximately $4 billion of additional pre-tax loss absorption capacity. These results demonstrate our ability to maintain safety and soundness and support clients across a broad range of economic scenarios with a near term target CET1 ratio of 10.75%."

The following table reflects the Company's actual and projected stressed capital ratios under the Federal Reserve's Severely Adverse Scenario compared to required regulatory minimums.

% Regulatory Ratio

Actual

Projected Stressed

Capital Ratios

Regulatory Capital

Ratios

4Q24

Minimum

Minimum

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio

11.2 %

9.7 %

4.5 %

Tier 1 Risk-based Capital ratio

12.2 %

10.7 %

6.0 %

Total Risk-based Capital ratio

14.2 %

12.8 %

8.0 %

Tier 1 Leverage ratio

10.6 %

9.5 %

4.0 %

These results include a $0.15 quarterly common stock dividend throughout the nine-quarter scenario horizon.

First Horizon's loan portfolio stressed loss rate of 2.3% is significantly lower than the 6.1% loss rate from the Federal Reserve-published median DFAST result. FHN's lower loss rate benefits from its portfolio mix, including lower-loss loans to mortgage companies and limited exposure to higher-loss rate credit cards. Additionally, the Company's pre-provision net revenue as a percentage of total assets of 4.7% exceeded the peer median of 2.3%. FHN's stresses to pre-provision net revenue are buffered by its counter-cyclical businesses of fixed income, loans to mortgage companies, and mortgage.

For more information, please see First Horizon's 2025 stress test disclosure at https://ir.firsthorizon.com/fixed-income/stress-test-results/default.aspx.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.