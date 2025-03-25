WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to company of $211 million compared to a loss of $139 million, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was $0.56 compared to a loss of $0.37. Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to Smithfield per share was $0.52 compared to $0.31. Fourth quarter sales declined to $3.95 billion from $4.00 billion.On March 24, 2025, Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is payable on April 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2025. The company anticipates the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal 2025 will be $0.25 per share, resulting in an annual dividend rate in fiscal 2025 of $1.00 per share.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX