TOKYO, Mar 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that humanized anti- soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Aß) monoclonal antibody "LEQEMBI" (lecanemab) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (early AD *) has received the Prime Minister's Award at the 12th Technology Management and Innovation Awards hosted by the Japan Techno-Economics Society (JATES **).The Technology Management and Innovation Awards was established in 2012 with the aim ofrecognizing outstanding examples of technology management that have produced world-changing innovations, and widely introduce them to society so that the awardees can serve as models for the next generation of managers and engineers. This year marks the 12th annual awards.This award recognized LEQEMBI as "a world-first treatment for early AD developed in Japan which selectively binds to and clears neurotoxic substances (abnormal proteins), thereby reducing the rate of disease progression. While companies and researchers around the world gave up on development, LEQEMBI is the result of Eisai's long-term research on dementia. The increase in dementia patients inan aging society is serious, with enormous medical and nursing care costs, and considerable burden on caregivers. The contribution to addressing these challenges is of immense social significance."AD is a progressive, fatal disease, and a global healthcare issue that greatly impacts not only the people living with the disease, but also their loved ones, care partners and society. Based on its corporateconcept of "human health care (hhc)," Eisai has taken on the challenge of this difficult issue throughnearly 40 years of drug discovery in the field of dementia, while spending time with patients and their families, as well as collaborating with various stakeholders including healthcare professionals, academia, patient organizations, care centers, health screening companies, and diagnostic companies to drive the development of a dementia ecosystem that aims to raise awareness and realize early diagnosis and treatment of AD. Eisai will strive to deliver LEQEMBI to more people with early AD who need it, while accelerate the building of a dementia ecosystem and continuing to create positive impact on the various issues surrounding dementia.Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen Inc. (U.S.) co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision- making authority.* Collectively referred to mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) or mild AD dementia.** Institute founded in October 1966 to research technology, management, and economics, facilitate exchangeamong sectors thereof, and promote industrial activities (Japanese only): http://www.jates.or.jp/