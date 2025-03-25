HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK), a German leisure, travel, and tourism company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual guidance.For fiscal 2025, TUI continues to expect underlying EBIT to increase by 7 to 10 percent from last year's 1.30 billion euros, driven in particular by expectations for Summer 2025.Revenue is still expected to increase by 5 to 10 percent from the prior year's 23.17 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX