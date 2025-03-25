BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The euro fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.0777 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.0809.Against the yen, the euro dropped to 162.32 from an early 6-day high of 163.03.Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the euro edged down to 0.9528 and 0.8351 from early highs of 0.9549 and 0.8364, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.04 against the greenback, 156.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc and 0.81 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX