GiG Software PLC: GiG continues 2025 launch momentum, going live with PowerPlay in Ontario, Canada

25 March 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

GiG continues 2025 launch momentum, going live with PowerPlay in Ontario, Canada

Represents GiG's fourth partner launch in the high-growth regulated Canadian province

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with PowerPlay Online Casino and Sportsbook ("PowerPlay"), a leading sports betting and casino gaming services provider, to power its online service, which is now live in Ontario, Canada.

GiG has now executed four brand launches in Ontario, with the Company establishing itself as one of the premier technology providers in the key online gaming region. The launch is also GiG's fourth publicly announced partner launch in 2025, underpinning its solid new business momentum across high-growth regulated markets.

Under the terms of the partnership, GiG has provided PowerPlay with its award-winning iGaming platform, innovative content management system, and its sportsbook, SportX, which offers advanced bet-builder capabilities, dynamic odds, and a comprehensive suite of localised features, including horse racing and virtual sports betting. PowerPlay is also now able to leverage GiG's dynamic AI tools, DataX and LogicX, with advanced machine-learning models added to its toolkit, enhancing decision-making processes and rule-building to deliver significant increases in player acquisition and customer retention.

Having regulated in April 2022, online gaming in Ontario has enjoyed significant growth under the guidance of the Alcohol & Gambling Commission ("AGCO"). As of the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ontario's online gambling market reached CA$738 million in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), reflecting 1.7% quarter-over-quarter growth and a 35.4% year-over-year increase, according to data supplied by the regulator.

PowerPlay is a long-standing and trusted operator in Canada and, with the migration to GiG's cutting-edge premium technology, is well positioned to further enhance its online gaming offering and strengthen its reputation in the country. GiG has implemented a suite of strategic improvements over the past year and is expected to deliver a number of key launches in regulated markets globally throughout 2025, reinforcing its commitment to seamless execution and growth.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, commented:

"GiG's expertise in delivering market-leading technology is once again proving instrumental in helping partners such as PowerPlay navigate the complexities of regulated markets. The successful launch into Ontario highlights our ability to facilitate seamless market entry while ensuring stability and scalability for long-term growth. Our continued focus on delivering a market-leading service provision, from secure platform infrastructure to optimised user experiences, is key to enabling partners to maximise their potential. We are proud to be playing a role in PowerPlay's success and the ongoing evolution of both the Ontarian market and the wider future of iGaming in Canada, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted partner in the regulated space."

Dean Serrao, Chief Executive Officer at PowerPlay, commented:

"The successful migration to GiG's technology platform is a milestone for PowerPlay as we continue to grow in Ontario. This partnership allows us to offer an enhanced and seamless experience for our players, while leveraging GiG's flexible and scalable solutions to expand our presence in the market. We are excited for what's ahead and confident this move will help us strengthen our position as a leading brand in the province."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer ir@gig.com Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Jeremy Garcia / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob GiG@vigoconsulting.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc



GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.



Find out more at www.gig.com .

About PowerPlay

PowerPlay is an online gambling company providing sports betting and casino game services to players across the world. With a range of products, players can bet on football, basketball, tennis, hockey, and soccer, as well as play slots, table games, and live casino 24/7. The company is able to create a uniquely customised experience for local players including those in Ontario Canada, where PowerPlay is registered to provide licensed gaming via iGO and AGCO since 2023.