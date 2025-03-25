BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are up in positive territory Tuesday morning, lifted by a survey showing an improvement in German business morale in the month of March.Uncertainty over the scope and breadth of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs limit market's upside.The benchmark DAX was up 143.57 points or 0.63% at 22,999.58 a little while ago.Bayer, which fell sharply in the previous session following a court ruling against the company, is up 4.3% this morning.Commerzbank, Fresenius Medical Care, BMW, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Mercedes-Benz, Fresenius, Munich RE, RWE and Volkswagen are gaining 1 to 2%.Porsche, Heidelberg Materials, Deutsche Telekom, MTU Aero Engines, Continental and Siemens are also up in positive territory.Sartorius is declining 1.6%. Siemens Energy is down nearly 1%, while Vonovia, Rheinmetall, Beiersdorf and Zalando are modestly lower.The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany rose to 86.7 in March 2025, marking its highest level since July. Business sentiment improved as companies grew more optimistic about the months ahead (87.7 vs. 85.6 in February), following parliamentary approval of the German government's plans to increase defense spending.Additionally, firms' assessment of the current business situation improved as well (85.7 vs. 85.0). source: Ifo InstituteData from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said, new car sales in Europe dropped by 3.4% on a yearly basis in February, after a 2.6% decline in January.The German market reported the biggest monthly fall of 6.4%, followed by a 6.2% decrease in Italy.In the year-to-date period, EU car sales logged an annual fall of 3%. Among major markets, only Spain recorded an increase, which was up 8.4%.Sales in Italy and Germany decreased 6% and 4.6%, respectively. France's sales slid 3.3%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX