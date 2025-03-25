WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $162.3 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $166.0 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $162.3 million or $0.60 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $1.605 billion from $1.602 billion last year.McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $162.3 Mln. vs. $166.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.605 Bln vs. $1.602 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.03 to $3.08Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX