Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Recognized For AI Innovation at The 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Aclara Resources Inc.("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is proud to be named a winner of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Excellence Awards by the Business Intelligence Group, recognizing our pioneering work in AI-driven solutions for the mining industry.

Our Digital Twin technology was recognized for its groundbreaking application in rare earths production. Aclara is digitizing the entire rare earths processing chain by developing digital twins-from exploration campaigns to our concentration and separation plants. Once fully implemented, these models will integrate machine learning to enable intelligent optimization and seamless coordination across our digitalized production system. This innovation enhances efficiency and sustainability, positioning Aclara at the forefront of AI adoption in mining.

"We extend our gratitude to the Business Intelligence Group for this recognition and reaffirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and sustainability in rare earth production," commented Ramón Barúa, Aclara CEO.

This is the second time in the last year that Aclara has been recognized for its AI technology. In November 2024, its Chilean subsidiary, REE Uno, received a $730,000 grant from the Chilean Economic Development Agency to enhance an AI-driven exploration technology. This system processes vast geological and geospatial data, integrating real-time field data to identify high-potential rare earth element (REE) targets in ionic clays. By leveraging AI, Aclara aims to optimize exploration efficiency, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX:ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Aclara has decided to vertically integrate its rare earths concentrate production towards the manufacturing of rare earths alloys. The Company has established a U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., which will focus on developing technologies for rare earth separation, metals, and alloys. Additionally, the Company is advancing its metals and alloys business through a joint venture with CAP S.A., leveraging CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the Company's corporate strategy; expectations as to activities conducted in connection with its exploration activities and the success, effect or outcomes resulting therefrom; the development of new artificial intelligence tools and models and the related studies in relation thereto; and plans as to expenditures, investments, and use of capital and financial resources in the near and long term. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Ramón Barúa Costa

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@aclara-re.com

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire