Aclara Resources Inc.: Aclara Appoints New General Manager to Accelerate Penco Module Development Toward Construction Readiness

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrique Donoso Moscoso as General Manager of Aclara Chile, effective February 2, 2026. This leadership appointment strengthens Aclara's organizational structure as the Company advances the Penco Module through an accelerated technical development toward construction readiness.

"We are very pleased to welcome Enrique as our new General Manager in Chile,"said Ramón Barúa, CEO of Aclara."Enrique brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience across complex industrial, energy, infrastructure and natural resources projects in Chile and internationally. His proven track record in operational excellence, project execution and stakeholder engagement will be instrumental as Aclara enters this next stage of development."

Mr. Donoso is a Civil Engineer from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and holds a Diploma in Business Administration from Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez. He has held senior executive positions in leading national and multinational organizations, including CMPC, Colbún, Aguas Andinas and Endesa, among others, spanning the energy, infrastructure, industrial services and natural resources sectors.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Donoso has led large multidisciplinary teams and capital-intensive projects, with extensive expertise in operational management, project development, environmental permitting, contract administration, and engagement with authorities, communities and other key stakeholders. His professional background is distinguished by a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, efficiency and long-term value creation.

As part of this leadership transition, Nelson Donoso, who has served as General Manager since 2023, will assume the newly created role of Director of Corporate Development for Aclara Chile. In this position, Mr. Donoso will continue to play a strategic role in strengthening Aclara's relationships with authorities, academia, industry associations, the media and other high-priority stakeholders, while leading the development strategy for Aclara's future modules in Chile.

This enhanced organizational structure reflects Aclara's commitment to combining continuity and renewal, reinforcing execution capabilities while maintaining a strong focus on stakeholder engagement and long-term sustainable development.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA), a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company, is focused on building a vertically integrated supply chain for rare earths alloys used in permanent magnets. This strategy is supported by Aclara's development of rare earth mineral resources hosted in ionic clay deposits, which contain high concentrations of the scarce heavy rare earths, providing the Company with a long-term, reliable source of these critical materials. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Carina Project in the State of Goiás, Brazil as its flagship project and the Penco Module in the Biobío Region of Chile. Both projects feature Aclara's patented technology named Circular Mineral Harvesting, which offers a sustainable and energy-efficient extraction process for rare earths from ionic clay deposits. The Circular Mineral Harvesting process has been designed to minimize the water consumption and overall environmental impact through recycling and circular economy principles. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., the Company is further enhancing its product value by developing a rare earths separation plant in the United States. This facility will process mixed rare earth carbonates sourced from Aclara's mineral resource projects, separating them into pure individual rare earth oxides. Additionally, Aclara through a joint venture with CAP, is advancing its alloy-making capabilities to convert these refined oxides into the alloys needed for fabricating permanent magnets. This joint venture leverages CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels. Beyond the Carina Project and the Penco Module, Aclara is committed to expanding its mineral resource portfolio by exploring greenfield opportunities and further developing projects within its existing concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, aiming to increase future production of heavy rare earths.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to the anticipated contributions of Enrique Donoso Moscoso as General Manager of Aclara Chile; the strengthening of the Company's organizational structure and execution capabilities; the advancement of the Penco Module through accelerated technical development toward construction readiness; the Company's ability to successfully execute its project development plans, including environmental permitting, stakeholder engagement, and project execution; the expected role of Nelson Donoso as Director of Corporate Development; and the development strategy for Aclara's future modules in Chile. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 20, 2025, filed on the Company's SEDAR profile. Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

