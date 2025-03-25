BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Starts New Core Drilling Program at Pangeni Copper Project, Zambia

BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce the commencement of a new 2,000 to 2,500 metre core drilling program at its Pangeni Copper Project ("Pangeni" or the "Project" or the "Property") in Zambia. This phase of drilling aims to identify additional zones of copper mineralization and further expand the existing mineralized footprint within the priority D-Prospect area.

D-Prospect, Nkala Zone Selected Drill Hole Highlights to date(1):

D24-C1: Encountered 16.16 metres ("m") grading 0.74% Copper ("Cu") with 533 ppm cobalt ("Co"), including 5.50 meters at 0.93% Cu with 701 ppm Co.

D22-C1 Intersected 18.10 m grading 0.70% Cu, including 4.00 m at 1.04% Cu and 4.60 m at 0.89% Cu.

D22-C2: Assayed 14.78 m grading 0.42% Cu, with a higher-grade section of 4.88 m at 0.65% Cu.

D11-C3: Returned 23.20 m grading 0.54% Cu with 263 ppm Co, including 7.90 m at 0.92% Cu with 453 ppm Co.

D14-C2 Intersected 31.50 m grading 0.33% Cu, including 17.10m grading 0.40% Cu.

The overall footprint scale of the D-Prospect copper mineralization and its target zones are now comparable to that of the Lumwana Copper Mine's Chimiwungo Deposit. The mineralization has been traced by core drilling for some three kilometres along trend of the Nkala and Nkala Zone Extension zones, with the additional aircore targets at the Nkala Northwest and R targets in close proximity. The copper mineralization at the D-Prospect's Nkala Zone also bears many of the geological hallmarks of the Lumwana Mine's deposits in terms of mineralization style, alteration, structure and host rocks(3).

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals, stated, "We are very excited to advance exploration at the Pangeni Copper Project this year. Our discovery of extensive copper mineralization and the positive results from the 2024 drilling campaign have reinforced the team's confidence in the Project's potential to further evolve into a Tier 1 scale discovery. Notably, these results to date mark the first new discovery of significant copper mineralization along the Zambian Copperbelt in decades, a testament to the previously untapped potential in this region of cover, and the fortitude and experience of our exploration team and partners. The comparable footprint scale and geological hallmarks of our D-Prospect's copper mineralization to a world-class deposit such as Lumwana's Chimiwungo Deposit is particularly encouraging as we continue to explore this exciting copper system. For context Barrick Gold has recently launched development of its super pit expansion at the Lumwana mine, unlocking the potential to transform Lumwana into a long-life, high-yielding, top 25 copper producer, and a Tier One copper mine(2)(3). With multiple untested targets and a growing mineralized footprint, we believe Pangeni has the potential to host a significant copper deposit."

(1) Previously reported drilling results

(2) Barrick Gold news release: Lumwana's Super Pit Expansion Officially Launched, dated October 2, 2024.

(3) The other deposits and mines in the Domes Region are included for geological context only and to date do not necessarily directly apply to the current projects or properties being disclosed.

Exploration Potential & Program Details:

The new core drilling program will comprise approximately 2,000 to 2,500 metres of drilling, focusing on the following key areas:

D-Prospect: Testing extensions and grade continuity of our previously identified mineralized zones.

Satellite Targets: Exploring additional areas with potential for copper mineralization near the D-Prospect.

We believe there is strong potential for copper mineralization to continue across the Pangeni property (See Figure 1 below) due to:

Favorable Geological Setting: The project lies within the western extension of the Zambian Copperbelt, one of the world's most productive copper regions.

Covered Terrain: The property remains largely unexplored beneath a thin Kalahari sand cover, providing significant upside potential.

Consistent Mineralization: The 2024 drill campaign confirmed multiple zones of copper mineralization along a three-kilometre trend, indicating a large-scale mineralized system.

Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies: Several untested anomalies identified through airborne magnetics, with shallow aircore drilling geochemistry have generated compelling further targets for discovery.

Structural Controls on Mineralization: Detailed structural core logging and interpretations indicate potential for extensions of high-grade zones similar to those found at Lumwana.

Figure 1: Same Footprint Scale of Expanded D-Prospect Mineralization & Target Zones Compared to the Lumwana Copper Mine Chimiwungo Deposit with Selected Drilling Results (*Equinox Lumwana Project, Technical Report, Zambia, May 2011 and Geology of Lumwana Mine, Porter Geo-consultancy Field Guide 2014, Barrick)

PANGENI COPPER PROJECT: OVERVIEW

The Pangeni Project copper mineralization, discovered by the Company, is a westerly extension of the Copperbelt concealed under relatively thin but extensive Kalahari sand cover. Importantly, the copper mineralization bears many of the hallmarks in terms of style, width, grade, and geology to deposits that are mined in the Domes Region of the Zambian Copperbelt, specifically the basement hosted, large scale Lumwana Copper Mine (See Figure 2). The open pit Sentinel Copper Mine, operated by First Quantum Minerals Ltd., is located approximately 130 kilometres northeast of the Pangeni Project and currently represents the westernmost copper mine of the Domes Region within the prolific Zambian Copperbelt (See Figure 2).

Figure 2: Map Showing Selected Large Scale Copper Mines and Projects in Zambia and DRC

Source: Modified after MacIntyre, T., Gysi, A., Hitzman, M., (2018). Geology and Geochemistry of the Kansanshi Cu-Au deposit, Zambia.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results from the core drilling programs were completed by Remote Exploration Services ("RES") who managed all aspects of the field operations in-line with the standard operating procedures as previously and consistently implemented at this project. NQ drill core was cut into halves for the sample sizes. The samples were analyzed by Intertek Genalysis, an independent and accredited laboratory. Samples were prepared at their facility in Kitwe, Zambia and analytical work conducted in Australia. The results were determined using multi-acid, near total digest, and analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry ("OES"). The core sampling was conducted with a robust sampling protocol that included the appropriate insertion of standard reference material, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream. Field operations and management have been provided by RES an independent geological consulting and contracting company. The core drilling was conducted by Blurock Mining Services, of Kitwe, Zambia.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information in this news release for BeMetals has been reviewed and approved by John Wilton, CGeol FGS, CEO and President of BeMetals, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF BEMETALS CORP.

"John Wilton"

John Wilton

President, CEO and Director

For further information about BeMetals please visit our website at bemetalscorp.com and sign-up to our email list to receive timely updates, or contact:

Derek Iwanaka

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-928-2797

Email: diwanaka@bemetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to future exploration, development and advancement of the Kazan Projects in Japan and the Pangeni Project in Zambia, and the acquisition of additional base and/or precious metal projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the actual results of exploration activities, the availability of financing and/or cash flow to fund the current and future plans and expenditures, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions of the option agreement for the Pangeni Project, and changes in the world commodity markets or equity markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: BeMetals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire