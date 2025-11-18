BeMetals Corp.: BeMetals Engages Suzette Ramcharan of Win Expertise For Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. ("WIN"), operated by Suzette Ramcharan, to provide investor relations and corporate communications services.

WIN (an Ontario-based company) will provide corporate communications and investor relations services to BeMetals in support of the Company's ongoing investor relations initiatives. The engagement is for an initial period of six months for a fee of $6,000 per month, thereafter the Company may elect to continue the engagement on a monthly basis. All fees and expenses will be paid from working capital. WIN is at arm's length from the Company and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company also announces that Mr. Derek Iwanaka, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, has resigned, effective November 30, 2025 to pursue other career opportunities.

BeMetals' Interim CEO, Kristen Reinertson, stated:

"On behalf of the Board and entire team, I want to sincerely thank Derek for his dedication and significant contributions in launching and developing BeMetals over the past several years. His leadership and commitment have been instrumental in building the Company's profile and advancing its projects. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Suzette and WIN Expertise to BeMetals. Suzette's extensive experience in strategic communications and investor relations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen relationships with our shareholders and the broader investment community."

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects. BeMetals is an affiliate company of B2Gold Corp. which currently owns approximately 23% of BeMetals outstanding shares. The Company plans to explore the Savant Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions which hosts several past producers as well as current operations, including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also has the Pangeni Copper Project in the Zambian Copperbelt, with co-funding and technical partner JOGMEC. Here the Company has discovered copper mineralization with geological characteristics and intersected widths and grades similar to that of large-scale copper mines in the same region. Additionally, the Company has its compelling Kazan gold exploration projects in Japan, while continuing to evaluate additional potential strategic acquisition opportunities.

ON BEHALF OF BEMETALS CORP.

"Kristen Reinertson"

Kristen Reinertson

Interim CEO, Director

For further information, please contact:

Suzette Ramcharan

Telephone: +1-647-284-5315

Email: info@bemetalscorp.com

Website: www.bemetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future exploration, development and advancement of the Savant Gold Project in Canada, the Kazan Gold Projects in Japan and the Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia, and the acquisition of additional base and/or precious metal projects. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

