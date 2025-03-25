Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Identifies Broad High-Grade Zone at Philibert with Strong Step-Out Results Including 31.0 Metres at 1.94 g/t Au and 19.7 Metres at 2.03 g/t Au

Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OTCQB:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce additional results from its 20,000 metres expansion drilling campaign at the Philibert gold property, located only 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD")'s Nelligan project, and 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec (the "Philibert Project": Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%1).

HighlightsInclude (Grades uncut; lengths measured along hole; Table 1):

PB-25-475: 1.94 g/t Au over 31.0 metres located under current resource pit from the Grey Fox footwall ("FW"), and 1.73 g/t Au over 6.1 metres located under current resource pit from the Grey Fox hanging wall ("HW");

PB-25-477: 2.03 g/t Au over 19.7 metres; located below current resource pit from the Grey Fox FW; and

New Core Area Outside of Current Resource Pit: The holes reported today, PB-25-475 and PB-25-477, coupled with previously reported hole PB-25-476, which intersected 2.89 g/t Au over 10.6 meters (see press release dated March 3, 2025), outline a new core area with all holes intersecting the Grey Fox FW zone along a strike of 150 metres and up to 200 metres vertically; all 3 holes are outside the current resource pit; this target remains open along strike and at depth.

"Today's exciting results, including 1.94 g/t over 31 metres in hole PB-25-475and 2.03 g/t over 19.7 metres in hole PB-25-477, continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of the Philibert deposit with three holes (475, 476, and 477) returning robust grades and excellent continuity beyond the current pit shell. These results further strengthen the steady progress made in expanding the mineralization at the southeastern extent of the pit, where we recently reported significant on-strike mineralization outside of the current 3 km-long resource pit, including 2.60 g/t over 26.5 metres in hole PB-24-448 and 3.59 g/t over 7.7 metres in hole PB-24-450, located approximately 200 metres and 800 metres east of the resource pit, respectively. These findings support the strong expansion potential beyond the current resource of 1,708,800 oz inferred at 1.1 g/t and 278,900 oz indicated at 1.1 g/t.5 The continued progression of Philibert reinforces its position as a cornerstone of the rapidly emerging Chibougamau Gold Camp," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer

1 Northern Superior has the option to acquire from Soquem the remaining 25% (to own 100%) of the Philibert Project for a cash payment of CAD$3.5 million.

Unlocking Higher-Grade Gold Historically Considered Underground

A 1991 study evaluating the economic potential of the Philibert Project focused exclusively on underground resources in the western domains, identifying approximately 239,000 ounces at 5.68 g/t gold (this resource is not NI 43-101 compliant).2 In contrast, the mineral resource estimate published by Northern Superior in 2023 did not include any underground potential, as it was limited to an open-pit assessment.

As the Company continues to successfully expand the Philibert mineralization, widening the pit not only increases its lateral extent but consequently allows for greater depth. An expanded pit design with greater depth could enable the capture of higher-grade mineralization, which was so far considered to have underground potential only (see Figure 3 and Figure 4). The disseminated mineralization, occurring over broad widths with significant grades-along with higher-grade shoots as identified in drill holes from this release-is being analyzed using new geological and structural data to refine the mineralization model and identify potential resource expansions.

Drilling Results

Drill holes PB-25-475 and PB-25-477 successfully targeted the Grey Fox FW zone approximately 80 metres below the current resource pit, 175 metres vertical depth, and 150 metres along strike. These results confirm that mineralization extends at depth and along strike, demonstrating both higher-grade intervals and broader zones of lower-grade mineralization. (See Figure 1 for a plan map of the drilling and Table 1 for a list of significant results.)

2 Historical information: Roche Ltée., (1991) Économique, Propriété Philibert. Projet: 11044-001.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Philibert 2024 Diamond Drilling

Drill hole PB-25-475 returned 1.94 g/t Au over 31.0 metres, including 5.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 5.01 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, and 28.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from the Grey Fox FW zone. This interval is approximately 150 metres along strike from PB-25-477, which returned 2.03 g/t Au over 19.7 metres, including 5.02 g/t Au over 7.1 metres. Previously reported hole PB-25-476, located between PB-25-475 and PB-25-477, returned 2.89 g/t Au over 10.6 metres, including 5.15 g/t Au over 5.3 metres from the Grey Fox FW (see press release dated March 3, 2025). These results demonstrate impressive continuity with significant grades and widths. Mineralization in the footwall is hosted within the siliceous phase of the Philibert gabbro seam, characterized by pervasive silica and quartz-veining with variable amounts of ankerite, sericite, and disseminated pyrite-pyrrhotite (1-15% abundance). (See Figure 3 for a longitudinal view of the FW zone, Figure 4 for a section view, and Figure 6 for a core photo of PB-25-477.)

The interpreted Grey Fox HW zone was tested with hole PB-25-475, which returned 1.73 g/t Au over 6.1 metres, including 4.99 g/t Au over 1.4 metres. Previously reported drill hole PB-25-476 returned 2.5 g/t Au over 8.4 metres, including 6.47 g/t Au over 1.7 metres, while PB-25-477 returned 0.98 g/t Au over 2.8 metres. The drill holes were primarily designed to test beneath the resource pit of the FW zone rather than target hanging wall mineralization. Mineralization in the HW zone represents a litho-structural contact between the Philibert gabbro seam and mafic volcanics, and locally with interbedded sediments, including graphitic argillite. The zone exhibits strong deformation, fracturing, and sulphide mineralization with smoky quartz and quartz-tourmaline veins. (See Figure 4 for a section view, and Figure 5 for a longitudinal view of the HW zone.)

Today's drilling results continue to highlight the potential to expand the pit northward by incorporating the HW zone, while also extending mineralization at depth within the FW zone. Although the FW zone is better understood, the geological team is actively studying the HW and their structural relationships to refine and enhance the mineralization model.

Table 1: Significant Drill hole Intersections

DDH ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au Final (g/t) Metal Factor (g/t x m) Zone Press Release PB-25-475 76.5 82.6 6.1 1.73 10.6 Grey Fox HW Current including 79.1 80.5 1.4 4.99 7.0 Grey Fox HW Current and 111.0 126.0 15.0 0.23 3.5 Grey Fox HW Current and 204.0 235.0 31.0 1.94 60.1 Grey Fox FW Current Including 204.0 206.0 2.0 5.93 11.9 Grey Fox FW Current and including 214.0 217.0 3.0 5.01 15.0 Grey Fox FW Current and including 231.0 232.0 1.0 28.00 28.0 Grey Fox FW Current PB-25-476 98.6 107.0 8.4 2.50 21.0 Grey Fox HW March 3, 2025 including 98.6 100.3 1.7 6.47 10.7 Grey Fox FW March 3, 2025 and 203.0 214.6 10.6 2.90 30.7 Grey Fox FW March 3, 2025 and 257.2 264.6 7.4 0.83 6.1 Grey Fox FW March 3, 2025 PB-25-477 145.7 148.5 2.8 0.98 2.8 Grey Fox HW Current and 247.3 267.0 19.7 2.03 40.0 Grey Fox FW Current including 256.7 263.8 7.1 5.02 35.6 Grey Fox FW Current

Intersections are determined using 0.2 g/t Au cut off and no more than 10 metres of consecutive dilution. Grades are presented uncut. If an intersection is 1 metre or less dilution under 0.2 g/t Au may be used to determine a 2-metre intersection.

Figure 3: Longitudinal view of Grey Fox FW zone inclined at 45 degrees towards the NE. Looking NE.

Figure 4: Section view of Grey Fox FW and HW zones looking NW - section width 200 metres

Figure 5: Longitudinal view of Grey Fox HW zone inclined at 45 degrees towards the NE. Looking NE.

Figure 6: Core PB-25-477 from 256.7 to 263.8 m; returned 5.02 g/t Au over 7.1 m. Values listed are g/t Au (uncapped).

Table 2: Drill holes collars and parameters

DDH ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth PB-25-475 529522 5480415 380 210 60 300 PB-25-476 529582 5480358 380 210 50 285 PB-25-477 529677 5480377 381 210 50 291

The Chibougamau Gold Camp

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior's acquisitions and corporate transactions,3 ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Below is a table showing the resources of the camp having been formalized to date.

Note: see NI-43-101 information below in notes 4, 5, 6, and 7. 3 Including Northern Superior acquisitions of Genesis Metals Corp. and Royal Fox Gold Inc.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

Northern Superior adheres to strict protocols following the NI 43-101 best practices when conducting exploration works. Sampling and assay results are monitored with a strict QAQC protocols. Drilled core is processed and assayed in Northern Superior's facilities in Chapais, Quebec. Core samples (half core) are transported to Agat Laboratory in Val d'Or.Samples are analyzed by fire assay with a 50-gram charge with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples returning assay values over 10.0 grams are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. QAQC consists of 4% of blank material, certified standards and duplicates inserted in the assay sequences by Northern Superior.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 62,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier, and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 62% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagles Mines Limited owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan4 Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 278,900 ounces of Au.5 Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 260,000 ounces Au.6 Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 640,000 ounces Au.7 Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery, and development of mining properties in Québec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Québec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research, and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development

Tel: +44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

4 "lAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources"

IAMGOLD reports increase in mineral reserves and resources at existing assets, with increase in resources at Gosselin; IAMGOLD Corporation News Release dated February 15, 2024, October 23, 2024, and February 20, 2025.

5Northern Superior announces 1,708,809 gold ounces in inferred category and 278,921 gold ounces in indicated category at 1.10 g/t in maiden NI 43-101 pit constrained resource estimate at Philibert; Northern Superior's press release dated August 08, 2023.

6NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior.

7 Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the proposed transaction; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward- looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of Northern Superior, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of the parties to execute the proposed transaction. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither party nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Neither party undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire