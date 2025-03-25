Anzeige
WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
Tradegate
25.03.25
12:32 Uhr
1,090 Euro
+0,035
+3,32 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETLIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETLIST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0451,11513:11
0,0000,00012:32
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 12:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 28, 2024, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2025. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the "Netlist Conference Call."

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI which is revolutionizing computing and empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

# # #

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
