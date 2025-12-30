Netlist, Inc.: U.S. International Trade Commission Votes to Institute Investigation into Samsung

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 30, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has voted to institute an investigation into Samsung and two of its customers, Google and Super Micro (collectively "Respondents") pursuant to Netlist's complaint filed with the ITC on September 30, 2025. The ITC will determine over the course of the investigation whether Samsung memory products should be banned from importation into the United States for infringing six Netlist patents.

In particular, the ITC will investigate whether the Respondents infringe Netlist's U.S. Patent Nos. 12,737,366, 10,025,731, 10,268,608, 10,217,523, 9,824,035, and 12,308,087. Each of these patents reads on one or more of the following products: DDR5 memory modules, e.g., DDR5 RDIMM, UDIMM, SODIMM, and MRDIMM, and high-bandwidth memory ("HBM"). Netlist is seeking exclusion and cease and desist orders to stop importation of the infringing products into the United States by each of the Respondents.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased with the ITC's decision to investigate the unfair trade practices of the Respondents. We remain committed to preventing the use of Netlist's intellectual property without a license."

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations and Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 12, 2025. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

