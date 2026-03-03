Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025.
Recent Highlights:
Net sales for fourth quarter of 2025 were $75.7 million, an increase of 79% compared to third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 121% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net sales for full year 2025 were $188.6 million, an increase of 28% compared to last year.
Gross profit for fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million, an increase of 2,620% compared to the same period last year. Full year gross profit was $11.4 million, an increase of 297% compared to last year.
Net Loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 improved by 82% compared to the same period last year. Net Loss for the full year improved by 54% compared to the same period last year.
"Netlist's improved financial performance in 2025 was driven by the company's execution in response to rapidly changing market conditions," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "During the year, Netlist made significant progress across various product and IP initiatives. We secured important appellate wins on the validity of our patents and expanded enforcement actions covering DDR5 and HBM technologies. We continue to invest in R&D programs for next-generation memory technologies including MRDIMM and CXL NVDIMM. We enter 2026 well positioned to capitalize on this progress."
Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025 were $75.7 million, compared to net sales of $34.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024. Gross profit for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025 was $6.9 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.
Net sales for the full year ended December 27, 2025 were $188.6 million, compared to net sales of $147.1 million for the full year ended December 28, 2024. Gross profit for the full year ended December 27, 2025 was $11.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.9 million for the full year ended December 28, 2024.
Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025 was ($2.2) million, or ($0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of ($12.7) million in the same prior year period, or ($0.05) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million and $0.8 million for the quarters ended December 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively.
Net loss for the full year ended December 27, 2025 was ($24.8) million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to a net loss in the same prior year period of ($53.9) million, or ($0.21) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $3.4 million and $4.4 million for the full years ended December 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively.
As of December 27, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $42.1 million, total assets were $49.5 million, working capital deficit was ($6.4) million, and stockholders' deficit was ($5.2) million.
Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, March 3, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, its positioning to capitalize on market trends, the results of pending litigations and Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Netlist may not be able to collect the substantial amount in damages previously awarded to it in its litigations (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damages awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international trade and tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
December 27,
December 28,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
31,782
$
22,507
Restricted cash
10,300
12,100
Accounts receivable, net
2,411
1,671
Inventories
3,383
2,744
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
332
733
Total current assets
48,208
39,755
Property and equipment, net
300
517
Operating lease right-of-use assets
541
1,101
Other assets
428
466
Total assets
$
49,477
$
41,839
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
20,612
$
42,307
Revolving line of credit
1,788
1,230
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
852
808
Deferred revenue
30,570
40
Other current liabilities
818
2,675
Total current liabilities
54,640
47,060
Operating lease liabilities
23
641
Other liabilities
17
186
Total liabilities
54,680
47,887
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
308
273
Additional paid-in capital
357,001
331,367
Accumulated deficit
(362,512
)
(337,688
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(5,203
)
(6,048
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
49,477
$
41,839
NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
December 27,
December 28,
December 27,
December 28,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
75,715
$
34,275
$
188,630
$
147,103
Cost of sales(1)
68,805
34,021
177,190
144,219
Gross profit
6,910
254
11,440
2,884
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
948
1,077
3,496
8,064
Intellectual property legal fees
4,689
9,555
20,231
37,958
Selling, general and administrative(1)
3,619
2,737
13,223
12,090
Total operating expenses
9,256
13,369
36,950
58,112
Operating loss
(2,346
)
(13,115
)
(25,510
)
(55,228
)
Other income, net:
Interest income, net
63
252
522
1,048
Other income, net
34
149
164
316
Total other income, net
97
401
686
1,364
Loss before provision for income taxes
(2,249
)
(12,714
)
(24,824
)
(53,864
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
1
Net loss
$
(2,249
)
$
(12,714
)
$
(24,824
)
$
(53,865
)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.21
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
305,865
270,089
286,638
259,904
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$
21
$
17
$
83
$
99
Research and development
114
110
552
908
Selling, general and administrative
559
677
2,803
3,429
Total stock-based compensation
$
694
$
804
$
3,438
$
4,436
