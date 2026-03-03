Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
Lang & Schwarz
03.03.26 | 14:32
0,515 Euro
-100,00 % -0,515
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETLIST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETLIST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4500,58014:32
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025.

Recent Highlights:

  • Net sales for fourth quarter of 2025 were $75.7 million, an increase of 79% compared to third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 121% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Net sales for full year 2025 were $188.6 million, an increase of 28% compared to last year.

  • Gross profit for fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million, an increase of 2,620% compared to the same period last year. Full year gross profit was $11.4 million, an increase of 297% compared to last year.

  • Net Loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 improved by 82% compared to the same period last year. Net Loss for the full year improved by 54% compared to the same period last year.

"Netlist's improved financial performance in 2025 was driven by the company's execution in response to rapidly changing market conditions," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "During the year, Netlist made significant progress across various product and IP initiatives. We secured important appellate wins on the validity of our patents and expanded enforcement actions covering DDR5 and HBM technologies. We continue to invest in R&D programs for next-generation memory technologies including MRDIMM and CXL NVDIMM. We enter 2026 well positioned to capitalize on this progress."

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025 were $75.7 million, compared to net sales of $34.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024. Gross profit for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025 was $6.9 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Net sales for the full year ended December 27, 2025 were $188.6 million, compared to net sales of $147.1 million for the full year ended December 28, 2024. Gross profit for the full year ended December 27, 2025 was $11.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $2.9 million for the full year ended December 28, 2024.

Net loss for the fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025 was ($2.2) million, or ($0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of ($12.7) million in the same prior year period, or ($0.05) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million and $0.8 million for the quarters ended December 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively.

Net loss for the full year ended December 27, 2025 was ($24.8) million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to a net loss in the same prior year period of ($53.9) million, or ($0.21) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $3.4 million and $4.4 million for the full years ended December 27, 2025 and December 28, 2024, respectively.

As of December 27, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $42.1 million, total assets were $49.5 million, working capital deficit was ($6.4) million, and stockholders' deficit was ($5.2) million.

Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, March 3, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 27, 2025. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, its positioning to capitalize on market trends, the results of pending litigations and Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Netlist may not be able to collect the substantial amount in damages previously awarded to it in its litigations (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damages awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international trade and tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

Gail M. Sasaki
Netlist, Inc., Chief Financial Officer
gsasaki@netlist.com
(949) 435-0025

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

December 27,

December 28,

2025

2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

31,782

$

22,507

Restricted cash

10,300

12,100

Accounts receivable, net

2,411

1,671

Inventories

3,383

2,744

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

332

733

Total current assets

48,208

39,755

Property and equipment, net

300

517

Operating lease right-of-use assets

541

1,101

Other assets

428

466

Total assets

$

49,477

$

41,839

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

20,612

$

42,307

Revolving line of credit

1,788

1,230

Accrued payroll and related liabilities

852

808

Deferred revenue

30,570

40

Other current liabilities

818

2,675

Total current liabilities

54,640

47,060

Operating lease liabilities

23

641

Other liabilities

17

186

Total liabilities

54,680

47,887

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' deficit:

Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

308

273

Additional paid-in capital

357,001

331,367

Accumulated deficit

(362,512

)

(337,688

)

Total stockholders' deficit

(5,203

)

(6,048

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

49,477

$

41,839

NETLIST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Year Ended

December 27,

December 28,

December 27,

December 28,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$

75,715

$

34,275

$

188,630

$

147,103

Cost of sales(1)

68,805

34,021

177,190

144,219

Gross profit

6,910

254

11,440

2,884

Operating expenses:

Research and development(1)

948

1,077

3,496

8,064

Intellectual property legal fees

4,689

9,555

20,231

37,958

Selling, general and administrative(1)

3,619

2,737

13,223

12,090

Total operating expenses

9,256

13,369

36,950

58,112

Operating loss

(2,346

)

(13,115

)

(25,510

)

(55,228

)

Other income, net:

Interest income, net

63

252

522

1,048

Other income, net

34

149

164

316

Total other income, net

97

401

686

1,364

Loss before provision for income taxes

(2,249

)

(12,714

)

(24,824

)

(53,864

)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

1

Net loss

$

(2,249

)

$

(12,714

)

$

(24,824

)

$

(53,865

)

Loss per common share:

Basic and diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.21

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

305,865

270,089

286,638

259,904

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Cost of sales

$

21

$

17

$

83

$

99

Research and development

114

110

552

908

Selling, general and administrative

559

677

2,803

3,429

Total stock-based compensation

$

694

$

804

$

3,438

$

4,436

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/netlist-reports-full-year-and-fourth-quarter-2025-results-1142965

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
