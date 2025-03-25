Forcepoint consistently ranks among the top data protection platforms globally and serves over 12,000 enterprise and government organizations across more than 150 countries.

Collaboration enhances security offerings, expands customer access, and strengthens market position for both companies.

The partnership has already resulted in direct referrals and closed business, demonstrating the value of Forcepoint's extensive global presence and customer network.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Forcepoint, a global data security leader, to expand cybersecurity capabilities and enhance service offerings for customers in North America.

Through this collaboration, Plurilock and Forcepoint will leverage their respective strengths to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to a broader customer base. Plurilock's expertise in delivering tailored cybersecurity services, including penetration testing and Zero Trust implementations, complements Forcepoint's unified data security platform, creating a well-rounded and scalable approach to protecting employees and critical data everywhere.

Plurilock leverages Forcepoint's Data Security Everywhere solutions to support its Critical Services business, helping organizations secure sensitive data and implement robust security frameworks. This deeper collaboration drives additional joint projects and strengthens both companies' market positions. Plurilock is currently an authorized Forcepoint partner and is actively working towards an elevated partnership level to expand its capabilities.

"Businesses aren't just generating more data--they're moving it across clouds, devices and AI models faster than ever. That creates risk," said Rick Hanson, President, Go-to-Market at Forcepoint. "Plurilock is helping enterprises navigate this challenge by delivering Forcepoint's Data Security Everywhere platform, making it easier to manage risk without adding complexity. Together, we're equipping businesses across North America with AI-powered data security solutions that provide clarity, context and control for sensitive data, wherever it moves."

Forcepoint is consistently ranked among the top data security platforms globally and serves over 12,000 enterprise and government organizations across more than 150 countries. The company's Data Security Everywhere platform integrates AI Mesh, a network of small language models, to continuously discover data, prioritize risk and adapt controls in real time. Forcepoint's full-lifecycle architecture connects DSMP, DDR, DLP, CASB, and SWG into one intelligent system that enforces unified policies and continuously stops threats before they happen.

The partnership will enable Plurilock to enhance service to existing customers-including large commercial enterprises and public sector clients-while extending Forcepoint's reach into new high-growth markets.

Through this partnership, Plurilock has joined Forcepoint's tiered Partner Program, gaining access to tailored benefits based on performance and engagement. As Plurilock continues to expand its high-margin cybersecurity services, this collaboration is expected to play a key role in driving further growth and customer success.

The partnership has already resulted in direct referrals and closed business, demonstrating the value of Forcepoint's extensive global presence and customer network. Plurilock now benefits from:

Stronger Customer Offerings: Plurilock's Critical Services expertise enhances Forcepoint's ability to deliver tailored security solutions, while Forcepoint's technologies strengthen Plurilock's portfolio, ensuring customers receive end-to-end cybersecurity protection.

Plurilock's Critical Services expertise enhances Forcepoint's ability to deliver tailored security solutions, while Forcepoint's technologies strengthen Plurilock's portfolio, ensuring customers receive end-to-end cybersecurity protection. Expanded Market Access: Plurilock gains access to Forcepoint's extensive customer base, while Forcepoint benefits from Plurilock's specialized services, particularly in areas requiring hands-on implementation and integration.

Plurilock gains access to Forcepoint's extensive customer base, while Forcepoint benefits from Plurilock's specialized services, particularly in areas requiring hands-on implementation and integration. Sales and Revenue Growth: Both companies will leverage Forcepoint's Partner Program benefits, including deal registration, renewal protection, performance incentives, and co-marketing opportunities to accelerate customer acquisition and business expansion.

Both companies will leverage Forcepoint's Partner Program benefits, including deal registration, renewal protection, performance incentives, and co-marketing opportunities to accelerate customer acquisition and business expansion. Joint Marketing and Enablement: The partnership includes dedicated sales and technical training, access to marketing development funds, and collaborative demand-generation initiatives to increase customer engagement.

"Partnering with Forcepoint allows us to expand our service capabilities and deliver an even more comprehensive security offering to our customers," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "Forcepoint's industry-leading technology and extensive market presence are a perfect complement to Plurilock's Critical Services, enabling both companies to strengthen our positions in the cybersecurity industry."

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, Plurilock remains committed to providing best-in-class solutions that address the complex security challenges facing organizations today. This partnership drives long-term value by enhancing cybersecurity resilience and expanding access to innovative, integrated security solutions.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245927

SOURCE: Plurilock Security Inc.