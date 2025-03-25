Landis+Gyr, a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for over 3,500 utilities across the globe, is now offering SPAN Edge to its utility customers to unlock electrification at the grid edge.

Today, SPAN and Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) announced their strategic partnership to commercialize the category-defining SPAN Edge product, an "at-the-meter" solution for utilities. SPAN Edge, together with Landis+Gyr AMI solutions, reimagines the grid-edge as an Intelligent Service Point that can transform homes into predictable, shapable distribution assets. SPAN Edge enables homeowners to add EV chargers, heat pumps, batteries, and more, while providing utilities with unprecedented orchestration at the grid-edge. It unlocks reliable, flexible load shaping benefits beyond traditional virtual power plants (VPPs) and non-wires alternatives (NWAs).

SPAN Edge is the newest offering in the company's product line expansion, and the first purpose-built for utility needs. With components that are designed to be installed by a technician in less than 15 minutes, this product is a faster and lower cost solution to address load growth and distribution network challenges while delivering a superior end-customer experience.

With 129 years of experience, Landis+Gyr is the go-to provider of grid optimization to utilities nationwide. Recognizing the utility customer's dynamic role in an electrified and modernized world, Landis+Gyr is committed to helping utilities decarbonize the grid while simultaneously meeting growing energy demand.

"As a utility industry leader and innovator in grid management, Landis+Gyr is a valued partner to SPAN," said Arch Rao, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SPAN. "With their extensive footprint of AMI devices, Landis+Gyr is uniquely positioned to bring SPAN Edge to market and we are excited to jointly enable an electric future that is clean, affordable, and reliable. Our partnership is a win across the board not only for our two companies, but also for utilities and their customers nationwide."

Peter Mainz, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr, highlighted the significance of this important milestone: "Landis+Gyr is committed to innovation, and our expanded partnership with SPAN unlocks groundbreaking grid edge capabilities, transforming how utilities manage energy distribution. By integrating SPAN Edge with our industry-leading Revelo® grid sensor-featuring advanced grid edge intelligence-and the edge-to-enterprise capabilities of Landis+Gyr DERMS, Powered by OATI, we are enabling a smarter, more resilient grid that seamlessly adapts to growing electrification demands, delivering lasting benefits to utilities and their customers."

Learn more about the new SPAN Edge product at span.io/utilities and to see our partnership in action, visit Landis+Gyr and SPAN in Booth 2708 at the DISTRIBUTECH conference in Dallas, TX from March 25-27, 2025.

About SPAN

SPAN's mission is to enable electrification for all and provide energy management for every home. SPAN designs products that remove barriers to electrification, providing a holistic approach to managing increasing demands on household energy. Powering your home with clean energy should be a simple and delightful experience that is technology-forward and human-centered. For more information, go to www.span.io.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,900 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

