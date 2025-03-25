WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland remained stable in February after rising in the previous three months, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The unemployment rate came in at 5.4 percent in February, the same as in the previous month.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.4 percent.The number of registered unemployed people rose to 846,600 in February from 837,600 in January.The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 increased to 112,300 in February from 111,800 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX