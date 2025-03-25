BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT):Earnings: RMB57.43 million in H2 vs. -RMB29.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: RMB0.28 in H2 vs. -RMB0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB63.33 million or RMB0.92 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB1.282 billion in H2 vs. RMB897.92 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX