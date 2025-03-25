Global Industrial Company and Oak View Group Partner to Drive Operational Excellence at Live Entertainment and Sports Properties

Global Industrial, 'The Source for Industrial Equipment and Supplies,' to serve as solutions provider for OVG venues and sustainability network GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership)

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, and Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in venue development, management, premium hospitality services and 360-degree solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership to drive operational excellence at OVG's portfolio of venues. As part of the partnership, Global Industrial will serve as the primary source for industrial equipment and supplies for OVG's North American live entertainment and sports venues. Additionally, Global Industrial has joined OVG's GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) network as an official solutions provider.

Global Industrial, 'The Source for Industrial Equipment and Supplies,' will provide its leading assortment of solutions for storage & shelving, safety & security, material handling, janitorial & facility maintenance, and HVAC & fans to support the operation and management of venues owned and managed by OVG. The OVG portfolio includes some of the most iconic sports, music and live entertainment venues in North America.

As an official solutions provider for GOAL, Global Industrial will help enhance sustainability efforts and reduce the environmental footprint at member venues.

"We are excited to partner with a world class organization like OVG and support its efforts to deliver exceptional in person experiences at their venues," said Lisa Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial. "At Global Industrial, we are proud of our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers run their operations safely, efficiently, and more sustainably. With a focus on supporting our customers to succeed and our national reach, we are a natural fit with OVG, their venues and GOAL members."

"We strive to be best in class in everything we do, and we'll rely on Global Industrial's expertise and insight to help us enhance and streamline operations across our venues," said Dan Griffis, President of OVG Global Partnerships. "Our aim is to deliver top-tier operations-both behind the scenes and customer-facing-to ensure the best possible experience for our guests."

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing industrial equipment and supplies to small- to medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and leverages a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class-owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

About GOAL

GOAL is a pioneering sustainability-driven membership and support network for sports, entertainment, and live event venues, including stadiums, arenas, theaters, and convention centers. With over 40 members across the United States, Canada, and the UK, GOAL provides environmental data analysis, sustainability strategy, and partnership advice. Utilizing Salesforce Net Zero Cloud for carbon accounting and visualizations, GOAL helps venues track and improve their sustainability efforts. The membership also provides qualitative support, including sustainability visioning, goal-setting, and action planning, and creates a network to facilitate connections to operators and vetted vendors. By fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and offering tailored support, GOAL empowers venues to enhance their sustainability efforts, regardless of their starting point. The Founding Partners of GOAL are Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and green building trailblazer Jason F. McLennan, founder of McLennan Design.

