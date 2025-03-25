BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nano Labs Ltd (NA) revealed Loss for second half of -RMB55.95 millionThe company's earnings came in at -RMB55.95 million, or -RMB6.01 per share. This compares with -RMB118.50 million, or -RMB19.12 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 39.2% to RMB15.86 million from RMB26.07 million last year.Nano Labs Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB55.95 Mln. vs. -RMB118.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB6.01 vs. -RMB19.12 last year. -Revenue: RMB15.86 Mln vs. RMB26.07 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX