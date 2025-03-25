WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order imposing 25 percent tariff on all goods imported into the United States from any country that imports Venezuelan oil, whether directly from Venezuela or indirectly through third parties, from April 2.This is in addition to duties on imports already imposed pursuant to IEEPA, section 232 of the Trade Expansion of 1962, and section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.The Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Commerce, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the United States Trade Representative, has been authorized to determine in his discretion whether the 25 percent tariff may be imposed on goods from any country.The new tariff shall expire after one year, the order says.It also says that if the Secretary of State decides to impose a tariff on China, that will also apply to both Hong Kong and Macau. Trump said the tariff is made applicable to these two Chinese Special Administrative Regions as a measure to 'reduce the risk of transshipment and evasion.'Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that companies that produce, extract, or export crude oil from Venezuela will be subject to U.S. sanctions.He said in a statement that the Maduro regime in Venezuela has 'consistently stolen elections, pillaged from its people, and colluded with our enemies.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX