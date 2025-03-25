WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Naperville in Illinois has been ranked as the best city to live in America.Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, on Monday announced the release of its 2025 Best Places to Live in America rankings.Naperville is followed by The Woodlands, TX; Cambridge, MA; Arlington, VA; and Irvine, CA, in the Top 5.The top four spots from the 2024 Best Cities to Live in America retained their rankings, with Irvine entering the bracket for the first time.A southwestern suburb of Chicago, located 28 miles west of the city on the DuPage River, Naperville's population was 149,540, making it the state's fourth-most populous city.The Colonial Village in Virginia was selected as the best place to live in the U.S., based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. Atlantic Station, GA; Chesterbrook, PA; Harbor Island, FL; and City Center, CA follows Colonial Village as the other best places to live in the country.Texas emerged as the most affordable state, securing the most spots in the top 100 for Best Cities to Buy a House and Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living.Niche said it created the annual Best Places to Live rankings using the most recent data from sources such as the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the CDC, combined with millions of resident reviews.Several key factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, affordability, neighborhood diversity, access to amenities and walkability were taken into account to measure the overall quality of an area.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX